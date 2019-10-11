The driver and three passengers in a vehicle going six miles over the speed limit in a school zone accelerated things when they all allegedly ran from Denton police Thursday afternoon, according to a police report.
Police said the initial traffic stop happened near Sunburst Trail and Ashwood Place. The report says the driver was going 26 mph in a 20-mph zone. As an officer approached the vehicle at the stop, two people got out and ran; the driver and a passenger sped away in the vehicle, the report shows.
Officers found only one of the suspects, a 24-year-old man, in the 1800 block of Circle View Lane, police said. Police said the man told them he ran because he thought some of the other occupants had either warrants or drugs on them, a police spokeswoman said.
Officers later found the vehicle wrecked somewhere along Day Spring Drive and impounded it. The remaining three suspects were not located, police said, nor were any drugs.
The 24-year-old was charged with evading arrest, driving while license invalid, driving without a license, failure to maintain financial responsibility and no vehicle registration, the report shows. The man also had two outstanding warrants, the report shows.
He was taken to the Denton City Jail, where he remained Friday afternoon.
Other reports
3600 block of South Interstate 35E — One man was hospitalized after a fight at a business Thursday night between two employees, according to a police report.
The report shows one of the employees had a swollen-shut eye; he was taken to a hospital. The other employee had a cut on his forehead, police said. Neither were arrested, police said, because both men said the other started the fight.
1100 block of Fort Worth Drive — An employee making beer deliveries told police Thursday afternoon that somebody stole a keg off his truck while he was at a delivery, according to a police report.
700 block of South Interstate 35E — A man who was reported yelling at nobody in a parking lot Thursday afternoon was arrested and charged with public intoxication, according to police report. Police said officers found an empty liquor bottle near the man, the report shows.
1000 block of East McKinney Street — A 51-year-old man was arrested at a taco shop Thursday night and charged with public intoxication when officers responded to a call saying the man pushed a woman, according to a police report.
Police said the woman was not at the scene when officers arrived. Police said the man admitted to having been drinking “multiple beers.”
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 968 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.
- The Denton Police Department handled 181 service and officer-initiated calls and made 12 arrests.
- Denton firefighters responded to 28 medical calls and four vehicle crashes.