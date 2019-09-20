Denton police arrested a 30-year-old man on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Thursday after a routine school drop-off turned violent, according to a police report.
Two women dropped their children off at school Thursday morning and engaged in an argument after one cut the other off while exiting the school. Police did not say which school.
The two parties arrived at the intersection of Teasley Lane and Interstate 35E at the same time. One woman rolled her window down and threw a water bottle, while the other spat at her car, according to the report.
The woman who threw the bottle followed the other home and while en route called her husband. Upon arrival at the house, the two women exchanged words, and the resident pepper-sprayed the woman who followed her home.
The husband of the first woman emerged from the house as the husband of the second woman arrived in a vehicle. The driver proceeded to jump the curb and attempted to run over the other husband, witnesses said. No injuries were reported.
Denton police arrived and arrested the driver. All other parties were cited for disorderly conduct — fighting in public.
Other reports
1700 block of Sam Bass Boulevard — A 53-year-old man called police after his laptop and a bag of clothes were stolen.
The man was moving out of his apartment building and left the items unattended at the bottom of the stairs for a short period of time, according to the police report. When he returned, he discovered the bag and laptop were missing.
700 block of South Interstate 35E — Denton police arrested a 28-year-old man on a charge of possession of a controlled substance after he fell asleep in the bay of a car wash.
The owner of the car wash called police after attempting to wake him. Police arrived at the scene, woke the man and noticed marijuana residue on his shirt, according to the police report.
He admitted to previously smoking marijuana in the vehicle. Police searched the vehicle and found marijuana and more than 12 grams of methamphetamine.
1800 block of South Loop 288 — Denton police responded to a building alarm from the fashion store Justice at around 1:48 a.m. Police noticed the door had been smashed in and the safe underneath the counter was missing. The case contained no money, according to the police report.
Roundup
From 6 a.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday, Denton police made 172 service and officer-initiated calls and made 12 arrests.
From 7 a.m Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday, The Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 1153 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.