A local salon owner arrived at his business Friday morning to find it had been broken into and that $2,000 worth of clippers and $100 in quarters had been stolen, according to a police report.
The owner of the business, located in the 700 block of East Prairie Street, called police at about 9:11 a.m. to report that between 8:30 p.m. Thursday and 8:30 a.m. Friday, someone pried open the back door and entered, stealing $2,000 worth of clippers and $100 in quarters.
The owner also told police it would cost an additional $400 to fix the damaged back door, the report states. Police reported the incident as burglary of building and theft of property between $750 and $2,500. An investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
5300 block of East McKinney Street — A 22-year-old man was arrested Friday night after a witness called police to report he was driving as fast as 100 miles per hour and nearly hit four other vehicles, according to a police report.
At about 9:06 p.m., a caller reported a reckless driver was swerving in and out of traffic near East University Drive and Rockhill Road, nearly hitting four other vehicles, the report states. The caller followed the driver and updated police on their location until officers located them, stopping them at their residence.
Police spoke to the driver, a man, who allegedly told officers he had consumed a six pack of beer. Officers observed his eyes were bloodshot and glassy and that he swaying and unable to keep his balance, the report states. Officers conducted a sobriety test and observed sufficient clues to show intoxication, though the man allegedly refused further testing.
Officers arrested the man on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He initially consented to a blood draw but then allegedly refused to give one after being transported to a hospital, even after police obtained a blood search warrant. He was additionally charged with resisting arrest, search or transport.
1200 block of Dallas Drive — A woman called police Friday morning to report a man threw a rock through her bedroom window, according to a police report.
At about 7:10 a.m., officers arrived to a woman’s apartment after she reported an unknown man was walking in front of it and threw a rock through her bedroom window, smashing it. Officers observed broken glass and saw the rock used, the report states. The woman had not yet provided police an estimate of the repair costs.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 420 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.
From Friday to Saturday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 25 people into the Denton County Jail.