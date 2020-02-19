Roughly $17,000 was stolen from a locally based home health care organization sometime Monday night into Tuesday morning.
According to police reports, an employee arrived at the facility in the 600 block of North Bell Avenue at approximately 10 a.m. Tuesday to find the money missing from a previously locked safe.
Khristen Jones, a Denton police spokeswoman, said reports indicate a key to the safe was somewhere nearby, and officers determined the safe had been unlocked with the key.
Officers noted damage to an exterior door frame and concluded the unknown suspect had likely pried open the door, Jones said.
No arrests were made, and an investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
1700 block of Bernard Street — After asking a customer-to-be to leave, an off-duty gas station employee was allegedly punched in the mouth early Tuesday afternoon.
When officers arrived, the victim told police his alleged attacker was trying to purchase beer but didn't have any money. At that point, the 38-year-old man asked the cashier to let him have the beer on credit.
The cashier refused, according to police reports, and then the employee off the clock told the man he should leave. At that point, the suspect allegedly turned and punched the other man in the mouth.
Officers noted to victim had a cut on his lip. The suspect admitted to punching the other man, according to reports, but did not specify why he did it.
He was arrested on a charge of assault causing bodily injury and booked into the Denton City Jail on Tuesday afternoon.
1500 block of East McKinney Street — Police arrested a 26-year-old man on a charge of criminal trespass at approximately 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Jones said the man was arrested outside of the Salvation Army, where he had previously been criminally trespassed.
Jones said police reports available Wednesday afternoon did not include the reason the 26-year-old had been trespassed from the location approximately 10 months ago.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday:
- The Denton Police Department handled 433 calls and made five arrests.
From 7 a.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday:
- The Denton County Sheriff's Office handled 1,233 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.