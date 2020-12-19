A woman allegedly threatened her roommate with a knife Friday night following an argument over chores, according to a police report.
Police arrived at the 2500 block of Stockbridge Road at about 7:30 p.m. after the two women got into a verbal argument about chores that led to one allegedly holding a knife in a stabbing motion, the report states. The woman who had the knife had already been moving out of the residence and her roommate didn’t want to press charges, though officers informed her the state could pick up potential charges for aggravated assault, as roommates are considered family.
Officers determined neither of the two women had any injuries. An investigation is ongoing.
Other Reports
2200 block of South Interstate 35E — A 26-year-old man was arrested Friday afternoon after he allegedly stole a $219 coat from a clothing store, according to a police report.
A store employee alerted an off-duty officer to the theft, as the man had exited the store with a woman’s coat worth about $219. He was arrested on a charge of theft of property between $100 and $750.
While waiting for another officer to arrive to take him to jail, the man called someone to tell them he was being arrested, and the officer who arrested him heard him admit to stealing the coat and getting caught, the report states.
800 block of West University Drive — A business employee called police Friday evening after she gave a man change for a $100 bill she later learned was fake, according to a police report.
The employee told police that at about 5 p.m., a man entered the store to ask for change for the bill. She gave him the change, she said, and later learned the bill was fake, though the report did not specify how she found out. Officers seized the bill and are investigating a specific suspect in the incident, the report states.
3000 block of Interstate 35 — A woman called police Friday morning to report she had been assaulted by a man, though the man denied assaulting her and being in a relationship with her at all, according to a police report.
The woman called police at about 11:51 a.m. to report she’d been physically assaulted. Police arrived and spoke to her, and she said she was in a relationship with the man, who chipped her tooth during the assault. Police spoke to the man, who told them he didn’t assault her and wasn’t even in a relationship with her, adding that her tooth had been chipped for as long as he’s known her, the report states. Officers separated the two and investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 365 service and officer-initiated calls and made three arrests.
From Friday to Saturday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 26 people into the Denton County Jail.