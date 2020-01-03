A man slapped his roommate Thursday morning in an argument that responding officers determined was over one of the roommates moving out of the residence, according to a police report.
Police said a resident told them his roommate slapped him and knocked his glasses off his face, leading to them being broken, the report shows.
They were apparently arguing about one of the roommates moving out, police said. But the person who was struck told police he was not in pain from the hit. Officers allowed the roommates to separate. Nobody was arrested or charged, police said.
Other reports
1700 block of Teasley Lane — A 21-year-old man who was pulled over after driving along Interstate 35E allowed an officer to search his vehicle, which resulted in the officer finding a cartridge containing THC, according to a police report.
The man was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and taken to the Denton City Jail.
300 block of North Bell Avenue — Denton police picked up a man who was allegedly falling and stumbling in the grass near the Denton Civic Center on Thursday afternoon, according to a police report.
Police said the 32-year-old man was drunk and did not know where he was going, so he was taken to the Denton City Jail on a public intoxication charge, the report shows.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 992 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.
- Denton police handled 456 calls and made nine arrests.
- Denton firefighters responded to 33 medical calls and three vehicle crashes.