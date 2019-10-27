Residents reported several vehicle burglaries overnight Friday into Saturday.
Three vehicle burglaries were reported in east Denton, including two on the same street. A fourth was reported in Southridge, according to four separate police reports.
The first report came from a 19-year-old Denton woman, who reported about 1:30 a.m. Saturday that her car had been broken into in the 300 block of Campbell Street. It wasn’t until 5 p.m. Saturday that another resident in the 500 block of Campbell Street noticed that his vehicle had been broken into sometime between 5 p.m. Friday and when he called police Saturday.
A 60-year-old man in the 1700 block of Lynnhurst called Saturday morning about 8 a.m. to report that his vehicle had been broken into sometime between 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday morning.
The reports did not indicate whether anything was taken from the vehicles.
Denton police arrested a 23-year-old man at the fourth reported location, the 500 block of Mulkey Street about 5 a.m. Saturday.
The man was arrested and charged with burglary of vehicles and on several outstanding warrants in Flower Mound, including one for possession of drug paraphernalia and three for failure to appear.
Other reports
5200 block of Interstate 35 — Denton police arrested a 47-year-old man after a traffic stop at 1:26 a.m. Saturday. According to the police report, the man was arrested for driving while intoxicated and unlicensed carrying of a weapon.
900 block of Hillcrest Street — Denton police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at about 6 a.m. Saturday. A 33-year-old man told police that his friend was acting crazy, having broken into his home and then leaving, according to the police report. No arrests were reported and the investigation is continuing.
1800 block of S. Loop 288 — Denton police arrested two 21-year-old women on theft charges after an incident at the Ulta Beauty Store that began about 10:30 a.m. Saturday. One of the women remained in jail Sunday on $17,500 in bonds, charged with theft of property (between $2,500 and $30,000), as well as evading arrest and causing severe bodily injury. The other woman was arrested on the same theft charge along with several outstanding warrants from Dallas police related to driving without a license, insurance and registration.
Roundup
From 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday, Denton police responded to 214 calls for service and made 19 arrests, including seven arrests for public intoxication and five arrests for driving while intoxicated.