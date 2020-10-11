The residence struck in Saturday night’s drive-by shooting in the 300 block of Wrangler Lane had multiple bullet holes and a broken window with an occupant being inside during the incident, according to a police report.
At about 6:22 p.m. Saturday, multiple people in the area called 911 to report they had heard gunshots and glass breaking, the report states. Several police cars responded to the area and officers observed multiple bullet holes and a broken window at the residence struck in the shooting. An occupant was inside at the time but was uninjured, the report states. Police also found multiple shell casings.
Police also stopped a vehicle leaving the scene that matched a possible description of the suspect vehicle but determined it was not involved in the shooting. The incident was reported as aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and an investigation is ongoing, with police having a few leads for a possible suspect, the report states.
Other reports
1500 block of South Loop 288 — A man allegedly fled from police Saturday evening after stealing $65.66 worth of merchandise from Walmart, according to a police report.
The man allegedly concealed several items from the store’s pharmacy and beauty departments and left without paying for them at about 5:24 p.m. Though he left prior to officers arriving, they were able to pursue his vehicle as he allegedly committed multiple violations, including running a stop sign and almost causing a crash near Brinker Road, the report states.
Officers discontinued the pursuit and an investigation is ongoing, as officers have determined the suspect is not the registered owner of the vehicle he was driving, the report states.
1600 block of Nottingham Drive — A 19-year-old man was arrested Saturday afternoon after allegedly returning to an apartment he had been previously evicted from, according to a police report.
Police arrived at about 11:44 a.m. and observed a deadbolt missing from the residence’s door and a window slightly opened. They entered and the man appeared in the hallway. He spoke to police, the report states, telling them he was recently evicted. Police allowed him to gather his belongings and leave the property after being trespassed, but he allegedly declined, saying he did not want to sign the trespass or leave.
Because the man refused to leave, he was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass at about 12:39 p.m.
Intersection of Dallas Drive and Johnson Street — A transient woman called police at about 1:59 a.m. Saturday after her campground was burned, according to a police report.
The woman told police she had the camp set up in the woods and had been living there for months, the report states. She did not know when the incident could have occurred, but she said several papers, a bed frame and clothing were lost in the fire. Police reported the incident as arson.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 386 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
From Saturday to Sunday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 30 people into the Denton County Jail.