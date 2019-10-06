After stopping by a home she’d just put a deposit on, a 46-year-old woman realized she’d been defrauded out of $2,000 Saturday afternoon.
She told officers she had contacted an unknown person on LetGo, an app tailored toward selling secondhand items, about renting a home in the 1400 block of King Row in Denton.
The woman sent the suspect $2,000 for a month’s rent and a deposit.
“She then drove by the house where she found a “For Sale” sign,” said Khristen Jones, police spokeswoman. “She contacted the number on the sign and found out the house was not for rent but for sale and that no one was authorized to rent it.”
She has not been able to contact the suspect since then, Jones said. No arrests have been made.
Other reports
1000 block of Dallas Drive — A 44-year-old Little Elm man accidentally left his wallet in a vehicle he’d test driven Saturday afternoon.
Upon realizing his mistake and going to retrieve the wallet, he found that $183 was missing.
“The business is cooperating with police to assist in determining who had access to the vehicle during that time,” Jones said.
700 block of Hill Alley Street — Two relatives noticed that all four tires on each of their vehicles had been slashed at some point Saturday morning.
The pair reported the incident to police just after 11 a.m., and neither had any suggestions as to who might be responsible for the damage.
Roundup
From 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 203 service and officer-initiated calls and made 14 arrests.