Two of the three people displaced after Wednesday’s duplex fire are being taken care of by the Red Cross, said fire department spokesman David Boots.
As of Thursday afternoon, Boots said investigators hadn’t determined a cause of the fire that broke out at roughly 6 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Taliaferro Street.
Boots said damage is estimated to be between $50,000 to $100,000.
Car found minutes after being reported stolen
Officers patrolling the 2300 block of Mingo Road noticed a car reported stolen roughly five minutes previously.
At approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday, officers began following the blue sedan allegedly stolen from the 300 block of Campbell Street.
Khristen Jones, a police spokeswoman, said the 38-year-old driver wrecked the vehicle near the intersection of U.S. Highway 377 and FM424 after trying to evade officers for more than six miles.
At that point, “The driver bailed out of the vehicle and ran northbound before attempting to hurdle a barbed wire fence and getting caught in it,” Jones said.
Police reports did not mention if the 38-year-old required medical attention for his injuries, Jones said. She said officers then arrested the driver on a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, as well as a charge of evading arrest.
According to a city website, he was still held Thursday afternoon in lieu of a $20,000 bond.
Other reports
1900 block of West University Drive — A 68-year-old woman was issued a citation after allegedly assaulting a car wash employee Wednesday afternoon.
Through talking to the woman and witnesses, officers learned the woman had become enraged after learning she couldn’t get a free wipe from a car wash because her vehicle wasn’t registered under a membership plan.
The woman then yelled, left her vehicle and allegedly grabbed an employee to move him out of the way of the wipes. Officers used her license plate number to find her home and speak with her.
Police reports indicate she told officers she had two other family vehicles registered under a membership plan, and she paid for the most expensive package, so she felt entitled to the free wipe.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday:
- The Denton Police Department handled 380 calls and made 10 arrests.
From 7 a.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 1,101 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.