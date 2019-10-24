Under the belief she was being contacted by a computer security firm she’d previously hired, a 62-year-old Denton woman sent roughly $40,000 to a recipient she now believes was a scammer.
Essentially, said police spokeswoman Khristen Jones, the alleged scammer would wire the woman money, then claim they had accidentally sent too much money. The woman would then send the cash back to them.
“They did these several times,” Jones said.
According to a police report, the incident began on Sept. 15 and ended Oct. 22.
The woman told police she believed the scammer had somehow gained access to her computer. Jones said officers are investigating the incident as a case of a computer security breach.
No chickens harmed in the making of this article
Denton firefighters received a call at approximately 9 p.m. Wednesday that a chicken coop had caught fire in the 3100 block of Forth Worth Drive.
David Boots, fire department spokesman, confirmed Thursday afternoon the chickens were roaming at the time, so no chickens were killed in the fire, which was quickly extinguished.
He said a heat lamp appeared to have been the culprit in the near-roasting of innocent poultry behind D&L Farm and Home.
Other reports
1000 block of West Mulberry Street — While performing routine maintenance, an apartment complex worker found a woman he believed to be unconscious late Wednesday morning.
“Paramedics pronounced her dead on the scene,” Jones said. “They are conducting an unattended death investigation.”
The woman was 26 years old. As of Thursday afternoon, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office did not have further information about the woman posted online.
Citing the ongoing investigation, Jones declined to speculate as to whether foul play was involved.
9700 block of Amber Court — A 66-year-old Denton woman reported to police Wednesday afternoon that several items had been stolen from her home.
Officers found no signs of forced entry.
In total, she reported that four jars of quarters, an envelope containing $4,000 in cash and two diamond rings were stolen. She valued both rings at $7,000 but did not provide an estimate for the value of the jars of quarters.
Roundup
From 6 a.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday:
- The Denton Police Department handled 194 service and officer-initiated calls and made 12 arrests.