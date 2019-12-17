As of Tuesday afternoon, Denton police had determined that a "failure to maintain speed" was the cause of a crash that killed three people in November.
The early afternoon crash on Nov. 8 involved two semis and four passenger vehicles on Interstate 35W.
Jones said Tuesday the police department is working to determine whether any criminal charges would be appropriate.
Meth, pistol found in man's car, police say
While patrolling the 400 block of South Carroll Boulevard, an officer noticed a car idling shortly before 10 p.m Monday.
The officer approached the car and reported seeing an unused syringe in the center console. The car owner was inside a nearby business when the officer made contact via telephone.
Police spokeswoman Khristen Jones said the owner told the officer "the syringe was going to be used to inject methamphetamine."
With the confession about impending drug use, the officer conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle, during which he reported finding different syringe filled with what he believed to be methamphetamine.
In the trunk, the officer found a backpack containing several other syringes and a Taurus handgun. Officers measure approximately 3.2 grams of methamphetamine found throughout the vehicle.
The 40-year-old suspect was then arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
According to county records, a man by the same name has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct, public intoxication and other offenses in the county over the past 15 years.
Other reports
400 block of West University Drive — Just before 5 p.m. Monday, police received a call about a suspicious person. Upon arrival, officers noticed a man who seemed unable to stand still.
"The caller said he was walking around the business and acting strangely," Jones said. "He was moving erratically."
According to police reports, the 32-year-old man admitted to recently taking methamphetamine. The officer reported the man was unable to focus on her questions and appeared to have trouble controlling his body.
He was arrested and charged with non-alcohol public intoxication.
Intersection of North Loop 288 and North Locust Street — At approximately 8 p.m. Monday, police pulled over a driver for allegedly speeding.
The officer reported smelling marijuana upon approaching the vehicle. The 23-year-old male driver consented to a search of his vehicle, according to police reports.
The officer found a marijuana pipe and grinder in the car, Jones said. The man passed a field sobriety test, so he was not charged with driving while intoxicated.
Regardless, he was arrested on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a license.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday:
- The Denton County Sheriff's Office received 1,007 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.
- The Denton Police Department received 353 calls for service and made eight arrests.