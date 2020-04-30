Denton police are searching for 36-year-old Rogelio Lazaro, who allegedly escaped a patrol vehicle while they were conducting a warrant service Wednesday evening in the 4000 block of Hilltop Lane, according to a police report.
Police posted on social media late Wednesday evening that Lazaro was at large. Denton Police Department spokeswoman Amy Cunningham said Thursday that officers placed him into a patrol vehicle while at the scene, but he somehow escaped and fled the scene.
The warrants were for tampering with identification numbers and theft of property, Cunningham said.
Department spokeswoman Allison Beckwith said Wednesday that officers set up a perimeter and had the department’s K9 unit searching for Lazaro. He hadn’t been arrested as of late Thursday.
Woman arrested on assault charges after second report
Denton police arrested a woman on allegations of assault early Thursday following a second domestic disturbance report at a home in the 2300 block of Caddo Circle, according to a police report.
The woman allegedly threatened her husband with a knife Wednesday evening and allegedly punched and scratched him late Wednesday, according to incident and arrest reports.
The husband and wife were told to separate after police first responded to the incident at 8:41 p.m. Wednesday. No arrests were initially made because both of their narratives were conflicting, and officers didn’t observe any visible injuries, the report says.
During a verbal argument, the man told officers she was holding a knife when she cornered him in a bedroom, telling him he needed to leave the house. She denied holding a knife when officers asked.
The husband packed a bag and left the residence for the night before officers cleared the scene.
Officers responded to another domestic disturbance at the home after a third party called. The report says the man returned home but barricaded himself in a room. His wife eventually got through the barricade to talk to him, and he started to leave the house again.
The man told officers she threw herself onto the hood of his vehicle to keep him from leaving, but he still drove a short distance to the stop sign before reversing back to the home, according to the report.
She then allegedly slashed the tires of his vehicle, according to the report. Inside the home, she allegedly punched and scratched him while sitting on him on the couch. Officers observed dried blood under her fingernails as well as scratches on the man’s forearms and lacerations on his biceps as if nails dug into his skin.
The woman was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence.
Other reports
2500 block of Charlotte Street — A woman said her neighbor raised a metal bar and slowly advanced toward her Wednesday evening after the neighbor said she had something for the woman’s dog, according to a police report.
The report says there have been ongoing issues between the women’s dogs and that they’ve exchanged words in the past. During this incident, the woman said her neighbor approached her and said she had something for her dog, which the woman initially believed was a treat.
Instead, the neighbor raised a 3-foot-long metal bar above her head, shaking it and advancing toward her. She said her neighbor never made any verbal threats to her, but she felt threatened. A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
10000 block of Valentine Street — An argument about a 28-year-old man going out frequently during the COVID-19 pandemic led to a physical altercation between him and his grandfather Wednesday afternoon, according to a police report.
The report says there has been tension within the family because the caller has been going out frequently during the pandemic, despite living with his grandparents, who are in their 80s and are in a higher risk group for COVID-19.
During an argument, the grandfather said his grandson was using foul language toward the grandmother and claimed he could easily overpower his grandfather but didn’t want to hurt him. According to the report, the grandfather said he punched his grandson after the younger man threatened to beat him up and pushed him.
Neither wanted to pursue criminal charges, and both agreed things had cooled down. Cunningham said the grandson left to stay with a friend.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday the Denton Police Department handled 298 service and officer-initiated calls and made four arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 12 people into Denton County Jail.