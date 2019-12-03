Denton police arrested a 21-year-old man Monday after he allegedly crashed his vehicle causing damage to a light pole and streets signs near the intersection of East Sherman and Greenwood drives, according to a police report.
Police said power was knocked out for about two hours Monday morning in the neighborhoods surrounding the crash.
The report did not note the precise reason for the charge but said the man was drunk. He was charged with driving while intoxicated. Officers also took evidence from a vape cartridge, a police spokeswoman said.
Police said nobody was reported injured in the crash.
Other reports
1500 block of Meadow Street — A TV and Apple TV device were reported stolen from a residence Monday morning, according to a police report.
700 block of Fort Worth Drive — Police said a MacBook and another laptop were stolen from a dining room table, according to a police report filed Monday morning.
3300 block of Evers Parkway — Police said somebody found a broken window Monday morning on a portable classroom at Evers Park Elementary School, according to a police report. A police spokeswoman said officers saw suspects in security camera footage.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 1,070 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.
- Denton police handled 389 calls and made four arrests.
- Denton firefighters responded to 19 medical calls and two vehicle crashes.