A domestic disturbance call Tuesday in which a man allegedly struck a woman in the face using brass knuckles ended with two men arrested on drug charges.
At about 12:39 a.m. Tuesday, a 911 caller in the 700 block of West Collins Street reported hearing screaming and people throwing things at a residence. Officers arrived and heard screaming as well.
Police said a 22-year-old man opened a door to a room and immediately slammed it shut when he saw officers. Officers saw a woman in the room with blood on her face, according to a police report. Police said the man dashed across the room with a backpack before officers could get a hold of him and put him in handcuffs. Officers said they saw another man, a 26-year-old, shoving items into his pockets.
Officers said they found 5.4 grams of cocaine, 1.4 grams of ketamine and 2.4 grams of MDMA in baggies in plain view. They later obtained a search warrant and retrieved from the residence another 634 pills of what tested positive for methamphetamine, 213 pills of “simulated” alprazolam and 10.4 grams of MDMA.
The 22-year-old who allegedly struck the woman was charged with three counts of manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance and three counts of possession of a controlled substance.
The 26-year-old was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Denton officer hospitalized after morning crash on I-35
A Denton police officer was driven to a hospital Wednesday morning following a crash with an SUV on southbound Interstate 35.
The department said in a news release the officer was traveling on the interstate near U.S. Highway 380 when an SUV span out of control and struck the officer’s patrol vehicle. Police said the officer’s vehicle was sent into a barrier and caused injuries to the officer that were not life threatening, the release states.
The crash occurred at about 8:40 a.m. Wednesday, police said. One other vehicle was involved. No other injuries were reported in the crash, according to the news release.
Man arrested on sex abuse charge
A 53-year-old man was arrested in Denton Tuesday on a continuous sexual abuse of a child, victim under 14 warrant, according to a police report.
Police said John Sparks was arrested at about 2 p.m. Tuesday. Police spokeswoman Allison Beckwith said she did not know exactly where he was arrested but said the arrested occurred in Denton.
He was booked into the Denton City Jail and remained there Wednesday afternoon. His bond was set at $150,000.
Other reports
Sunset Street and Carroll Boulevard — About 15 minutes after a Denton officer interacted with a man who crossed the street without using a side walk, the same man was in a minor vehicle crash that resulted in his driving while intoxicated arrest, according to a police report.
Witnesses told police the man drove his vehicle through the intersection of Sunset and Carroll without stopping at a stop sign. This caused another motorist to strike the man’s vehicle and the suspect to crash into a utility poll.
A responding officer noted in the report that minutes prior, they’d stopped the man at an unspecified location in Denton for not using a nearby crosswalk to cross a street. The officer let the 29-year-old man off with a citation, police said.
On the crash call, officers conducted field sobriety testing but said the man did not comply with the first test so they arrested him on DWI charge. The charged was enhanced when police learned he had been twice convicted of DWI.
Police said the man yelled racist obscenities at an officer during the arrest. Police said the man pushed back against the officer when police tried to put him in a patrol vehicle. And police said the man spat on an officer on the way back to the Denton City Jail.
He was also charged with harassment of a public servant, police said.
600 block of Bolivar Street — Denton police arrested a 42-year-old man on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charged Wednesday night after a mother called police reporting the man charged her two children and pulled a knife on them, according to a police report.
Officers found the man in the 800 block of Denton Street. They said he had a knife on him and admitted to being in a conflict with the children, whom he told police were chasing him, the report shows.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 1,158 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.
- Denton police handled 378 calls and made 13 arrests.
- Denton firefighters responded to 35 medical calls and three vehicle crashes.