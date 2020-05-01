Denton police located human skeletal remains Friday afternoon near the service road of the 3200 block of Interstate 35, department spokeswoman Amy Cunningham said.
Cunningham said officers were concluding a traffic stop in the northbound service road when one officer noticed the remains.
The department posted on social media around 1:47 p.m. Friday that officers were on scene but that there was no threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing.
Man who escaped police Wednesday arrested
Denton police arrested a man in Sanger on Friday who allegedly escaped from a patrol vehicle Wednesday evening while officers were conducting a warrant service, a department spokeswoman said.
Rogelio Lazaro, 36, was located inside a residence Friday afternoon in the 8100 block of Houston Road with his girlfriend. She was charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution.
On Wednesday, Lazaro allegedly escaped from a patrol vehicle while officers were conducting a warrant service in the 4000 block of Hilltop Lane.
The warrants were for tampering with identification numbers and theft of property. Lazaro also was charged with escaping while under felony arrest.
Other reports
1900 block of Bernard Street — A woman was arrested for public intoxication Thursday evening after callers told police there was a drunken, naked woman in the middle of the street near Bernard and Willowwood streets, according to a police report.
Officers located a woman matching the description given, sitting on the ground without a shirt on. She was wearing a nude-colored bra, according to the report, and said she didn’t know where her shirt was.
She was allegedly swaying and slurring while speaking, and officers noticed she had a half empty 750-mL bottle of vodka. According to the report, she admitted she drank half of the bottle that same day. Officers said they believed she was a danger to herself and/or others, so she was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
3800 block of Camelot Street — A 43-year-old man was arrested Thursday afternoon after allegedly preventing his girlfriend from calling 911 during an argument, according to a police report.
A third party called police after her friend texted her saying she didn’t feel safe calling them herself, the report says. Her boyfriend allegedly hid her phone from her after she said during an argument that she would call 911, but she was able to find it around 5 p.m.
She told officers there was a physical struggle for her phone, admitting that she bit him in the process and that at one point he pinned her to a bed to be able to get the phone. The man admitted that he took her phone on two occasions, and officers witnessed a bite mark on his arm.
He was arrested and charged with interference with an emergency request for assistance.
2400 block of West University Drive — A 29-year-old man who has allegedly thrown rocks at Denton Fire Department vehicles at least three times since April 23 was arrested Thursday morning, according to a police report.
Responding officers located a man that appeared agitated with officers and fire department personnel on the scene and noted he was also holding a rock, the report says.
He wouldn’t comply with officers who were trying to get information and allegedly screamed profanities at officers while they arrested him.
This continued until they got to the Denton City Jail, where a jail staffer was able to identify him. He was charged with criminal mischief. The estimate to repair ambulance damage was listed between $100 and $750.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 298 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
From Thursday to Friday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 23 people into Denton County Jail.