Police confirmed Thursday morning that $114,230 was stolen during the Monday robbery of a Wells Fargo ATM in the 100 block of East Walnut Street.
Denton police spokesman Allison Vetere said officers are reviewing footage from several surveillance cameras in the area but again declined to provide witness descriptions of the suspects.
Officers were called Monday morning after two unidentified suspects allegedly pushed aside a 28-year-old ATM technician performing maintenance on the machine. The suspects then made off with four cassettes, each containing $20 bills. It is not clear why the amount reported stolen is not divisible by $20, if the total included the cost of the stolen cassettes or whether the technician was armed.
Drunk (but not) in love
Upon finding a drunken female acquaintance banging on his front door Wednesday night and refusing to leave, a 54-year-old man called police.
“He further stated that he opened the door, thinking it was a friend,” Vetere said, “and when he saw it was her and tried to shut the door, she placed her foot in the door, preventing him from closing it.”
Officers interviewed the caller, as well as the 51-year-old woman, at his home in the 900 block of South Locust Street. Police later determined the woman to be intoxicated. She was arrested on charges of criminal trespass and driving while intoxicated, the second such charge she’s had.
The man told police the woman has been following him, and he wants it to stop. Police took a report, but the woman was not charged with stalking at the time.
Update from Tuesday shootingUpon further investigation, officers determined that a 20-year-old man, who reported being shot after witnessing a fight Tuesday night in the Fry Street area of Denton, was actually shot in Corinth.
Denton police are still investigating how the Denton man ended up in a local hospital with a gunshot wound.
At about 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, health care workers notified an off-duty officer working at the hospital that they were treating a gunshot victim. The officer met with the victim, who told the officer he had been shot after he saw a fight in the 100 block of Fry Street and went to break it up, Denton Police Department spokeswoman Khristen Jones said Wednesday.
The man reported that he dropped his backpack in the scuffle. Police went to the area where the gunshot victim had reported the fight and could not find his backpack, blood stains or anything that resembled a crime scene, Jones said.
The department is not naming the hospital where the victim is recovering to protect him, Jones said. The man is expected to recover from his injuries, and the case has been assigned to an investigator.
More information will be included as it becomes available from police.
Other reports
One year after paying $27,000 for a piece of heavy equipment, a 42-year-old man from Seminole told Denton police he believes he was defrauded.
The man told officers he had paid a Denton-based company for a telehandler, a piece of equipment similar to a forklift crossed with a cherry picker, but never received the vehicle.
Vetere said several similar reports have been filed against the same company, but the company name seems to change occasionally.
She declined to provide the name or names of the alleged culprit.
7500 block of Teasley Lane — A 17-year-old Guyer High School student was allegedly caught showing marijuana to other students Wednesday morning.
An administrator took the student to an assistant principal’s office, where the student’s backpack was searched and approximately 2 grams of a substance resembling marijuana was found.
Vetere said tests confirmed the sample contained THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), the active chemical in marijuana. She said it will ultimately be up to the Denton County District Attorney’s Office whether the sample will be tested to see if it contains the substance in a high enough quantity for prosecution.
The investigation was turned over to a school resource officer.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 995 service and officer-initiated calls for service for the agencies it serves.
- Denton firefighters responded to 45 medical calls and one fire.
- The Denton Police Department handled 187 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.