Denton police announced via Twitter early Sunday morning they were pursuing suspects in a stolen vehicle.
Spokeswoman Khristen Jones said Aubrey police were the lead agency with Denton police assisting.
When the vehicle stopped in the 2100 block of Bernard Street, Jones said a man and woman got out and fled on foot. She said a helicopter from the Department of Public Safety assisted in tracking the pair.
She said they were both found and arrested at approximately 1 a.m.
She did not have further information as of late Sunday morning.
Other reports
3700 block of Interstate 35E — An employee arriving to work at Dickeys Barbecue Pit at approximately 6 a.m. Saturday found signs of a burglary.
The employee told police “everything inside was in disarray,” according to police reports.
Jones said officers were on scene by roughly 6:30 a.m. They didn’t note any signs of forced entry. Jones said reports hadn’t been completed by Sunday morning, and it wasn’t clear what, if anything, was taken.
Regardless, Jones said the disarray was being investigated as a burglary.
500 Hobson Lane — A married couple told officers Saturday somebody had burglarized their vehicle and stolen each of their wallets.
The couple reported they’d parked at South Lakes Park at approximately 8:30 a.m. and noticed the alleged burglary at 9:30 a.m.
One of the victims told police the vehicle had been locked, but police didn’t report any signs of forced entry. A call from the couple’s bank informed them the husband’s bank card had been used at various locations along South Loop 288, racking up more than $1,500 in charges.
His wife’s card was allegedly used to purchase roughly $5,000 in merchandise.
Jones said stores visited by an alleged burglar included Kroger, Target and Walgreens.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday:
- The Denton Police Department handled 368 calls and made two arrests.