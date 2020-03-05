Denton police arrested a 21-year-old man Thursday morning for attempted sexual assault in the 300 block of Fry Street, according to a police report.
County jail records list him as female, but a Denton police affidavit notes he is transitioning and goes by he/him pronouns.
The report shows that the man and a 20-year-old woman who he was in a relationship with were discussing trying out different things in the bedroom. He allegedly initiated a sexual act Wednesday afternoon, but she said no, according to the report. He didn’t stop and a police spokeswoman said the two were pushing each other, but no other physical altercation occurred.
The woman left the house with a friend before things progressed further, the report says. A friend of the man called the police at around 10:30 p.m. and said he was acting irrationally.
After speaking with the man and the woman, who said she tried to fight him off when she didn’t want to take part in the sexual act, police arrested the man. He was taken to Denton City Jail but was later booked into Denton County Jail.
He is charged with attempted sexual assault and is being held in lieu of a $7,500 bond.
Other reports
1000 block of Dallas Drive — A resident told police Wednesday evening that his right rear tire was stolen from his vehicle sometime during the night, according to a police report.
Officers on the scene observed both the tire and rim missing and a large rock in its place to attempt to hold the vehicle up. A report was taken.
1900 block of North Ruddell Street — A man told police at around 4 p.m. Wednesday that someone took his drive shaft from his vehicle and his truck wouldn’t move, according to a police report.
A report was taken. The estimated cost of the drive shaft is $200, Jones said.
3900 block of East McKinney Street — A storage facility owner said a unit up for auction was broken into and an old Chevrolet pickup was stolen, according to a police report.
The report shows the lock on a door was broken and the lock on the roll-up door was broken as well.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday:
- The Denton Police Department handled 348 service and officer-initiated calls and made one arrest.
From 7 a.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 981 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.