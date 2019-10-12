Police arrested a 35-year-old man who was intoxicated early Saturday after refusing multiple requests to seek a safe ride home from a bar in the 100 block of Avenue A, according to a police report.
The report says an officer was on foot patrol in the Fry Street bar area when bar staff alerted him about a patron being “loud and combative.”
The officer spoke with the man’s friend who said they were getting him a safe ride home. Shortly after, the officer observed the man hanging and pulling on another person despite being told to stop, according to the report.
He refused the officer’s request to get a safe ride home multiple times. He was then arrested and charged with public intoxication.
Other reports
1600 block of West University Drive — A complainant told police Friday morning that her nurse took her bottle of Percocet, took 16 pills and then returned the bottle to her, according to a police report.
Percocet is a combination medicine used to help relieve moderate to severe pain.
The report says the woman spoke with the doctor’s office and the nurse denied taking any pills. A report was taken.
3400 block of Joyce Lane — Police arrested a 17-year-old girl on assault charges Friday evening after physically arguing with her mother for taking her phone and laptop, according to a police report.
The report shows the mother and daughter got into a verbal disagreement. The daughter allegedly pushed her mother into a door frame, causing redness and swelling to her arm, when her phone and laptop were taken away.
She was charged with assault causing bodily injury family violence.
1000 block of Minor Circle — Officers took an assault report from a 20-year-old victim at a nearby hospital Friday afternoon, according to a police report.
The man told police his uncle headbutted him in the face and struck him in the face multiple times. Officers observed small lacerations and abrasions on the victim’s face and hands, the report says.