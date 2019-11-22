Authorities in Pilot Point said Friday officers found improvised explosive devices inside of a vehicle and a residence early Friday morning, according to a police news release.
Police arrested Ruendi Sanchez-Juarez, 28, and charged him with a third-degree felony prohibited weapons charge. He was in the Denton County Jail on Friday night.
Police said officers patrolled the 11000 block of Fritcher Meadows Road in Pilot Point after someone reported gunshots in the area at about 1:30 a.m. Friday. The department said they found Sanchez-Juarez in a parked vehicle located in the 12100 block of Elm Creek Road, according to the news release.
A bomb squad from Denton was deployed when police found what looked to them like IEDs. Pilot Point police said in the news release that the bomb squad confirmed the officers’ suspicions and said the gizmos were IEDs.
During the investigation, police along with the Federal Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives searched the man’s residence and found evidence of what they described as “booby traps” near the front door, the news release states.
Other reports
1500 block of South Loop 288 — Denton police said an officer used a stun gun on a man Friday morning during a chase from a Walmart on South Loop 288 to a Home Goods in the 1800 block of South Loop 288, according to a police report.
Police said the man exited the fleeing vehicle near the Home Goods. An officer chased the man and eventually deployed the stun gun. The man was arrested and charged with resisting arrest.
8800 block of Blue Sky Lane — A 23-year-old man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance Thursday afternoon, according to a police report.
Police were drawn to the man’s vehicle when someone called 911 to report loud music coming from the vehicle, the report shows. An officer said the man was intoxicated and during a search of the vehicle found THC gummies, the report shows. THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) is the active chemical in marijuana.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 964 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.
- Denton police made four arrests.
- Denton firefighters responded to 23 medical calls and six vehicle crashes.