Denton police say a doctor working out of the 2100 block of Brinker Road reported on Thursday that someone tried to use his identifying information to fill a prescription of Xanax, according to a police report.
The doctor told police it was a former employee who allegedly tried it. A police spokeswoman said a pharmacy called the doctor’s office to confirm a prescription and was told the doctor had not ordered the prescription.
The spokeswoman said the suspect was trying to get anti-anxiety medication. Police took a report, but the case was not cleared as of Friday, the report shows.
Other reports
400 block of South Carroll Boulevard — An officer who went to “check on” a person in their vehicle cited the person for possession of drug paraphernalia Thursday morning, according to a police report.
Police said the person admitted to having a pipe in their vehicle. The officer wrote a citation and confiscated the pipe, a police spokeswoman said.
2400 block of Worthington Drive — A truck driver said his Kenworth T2000 truck went missing sometime this past week from a shop where he’d left it for repairs, according to a police report filed Thursday afternoon. The driver told police a mechanic told him it went missing, police said.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 1,007 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.
- The Denton Police Department handled 208 service and officer-initiated calls and made 14 arrests.