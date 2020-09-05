A pickup truck was abandoned at Inwood National Bank Friday morning after its driver attached a chain to it and used it to pull out an ATM, according to a police report.
Police arrived after an alarm was triggered at the bank, located in the 2200 block of San Jacinto Boulevard, and found the truck along with the ATM, which had fallen face-down on the ground. Police searched the area for the suspect and did not find anyone. Additionally, the truck was listed as stolen, the report states.
Police did not believe anything was stolen in the incident but a bank employee estimated the damage at over $50,000, the report states. An investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
West University Drive at Interstate 35 — A man called police Friday afternoon to report he and his son were assaulted in a road rage incident, according to a police report.
The man told police he was driving on Interstate 35, took the service road and was sitting at a red light when a man exited his own vehicle, approached him and began yelling that he cut him off. He said the suspect then opened his passenger side door, pulled his teenage son out of the car and pushed him. The suspect also attempted to punch the man, he said, but none of the punches landed.
The suspect also struck the man’s rear view mirror before returning to his vehicle and leaving the scene, he said. The man provided police with information about the suspect, the report states.
400 block of Conditt Circle — A man called police Friday afternoon after two firearms worth $2,000 and jewelry worth $3,000 were stolen from his home, according to a police report.
The man said the theft took place between Wednesday and Friday morning. One firearm was worth $500 and the other was worth $1,500, the report states.
2600 block of West University Drive — A store manager called police Friday afternoon to inform them a customer had come into the store, rented two speakers and had not yet returned them, according to a police report.
The manager told police they called the customer several times and have been unable to reach them. The speakers are valued at $1,400 each, the report states.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 367 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.
From Friday to Saturday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 46 people into the Denton County Jail.