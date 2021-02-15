Staff at the Denton Prescription Store are checking surveillance footage and trying to determine what was taking after a break-in early Sunday, according to a police report.
Around 3:30 a.m., the Denton Police Department was dispatched to the store in the 2500 block of West Oak Street after an alarm went off. Police at the store saw glass from a sliding window was broken but the doors were still locked, according to the report.
A store employee arrived and the report says they noticed inconsistencies throughout the store. They told officers after the initial walk-through that they believe medications were taken.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
400 block of South Carroll Boulevard — A 22-year-old man was arrested outside the store, charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon Sunday afternoon, according to a police report.
Police went to Big D Food Store to search for someone else when a driver pulled into a handicapped-accessible parking spot without the proper placard.
Officers went to speak with the driver and reported they could smell an odor of marijuana from the vehicle. The report says they also saw what appeared to be a marijuana pipe with residue and a small plastic bag on the center console containing what they believed was crystal methamphetamine.
Police located a gun under the right rear passenger seat while conducting a probable cause to search, according to the report. They arrested the man sitting in the seat and charged him with unlawful possession of a firearm on premises licensed to sell alcoholic beverages.
A police spokesperson said the suspected meth was sent off for testing and any charges will depend on the results.
South Interstate 35E and North Loop 288 — A 39-year-old woman is accused of driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, according to a police report.
Police were dispatched around 12:37 a.m. Sunday after a caller reported seeing a vehicle traveling without headlights on and swerving on the highway. Officers located the motorist and conducted a traffic stop.
They determine the driver was intoxicated following standard field sobriety tests and arrested her. Her charge was enhanced because there was a single child passenger in the car.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 359 service and officer-initiated calls and made four arrests.