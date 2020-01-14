A 51-year-old woman died over the weekend in a Denton hospital after she was struck last week by a vehicle, authorities said Tuesday.
Melissa K. Rodriguez of Denton was identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office as the victim. She died Sunday of her injuries and had been in the hospital since Thursday evening.
Denton police said she was struck by a vehicle in the 200 block of Dallas Drive. At about 7:20 p.m. Thursday, police received a call of a vehicle accident with injuries near the intersection of Dallas Drive and Johnson Street. Authorities arrived and drove the woman to Medical City Denton, where she died three days later.
A Denton police spokeswoman said the driver of the vehicle stopped after striking the woman and stayed behind to answer police questions. Nobody was charged or cited, police said. Multiple witnesses told officers they saw Rodriguez in the roadway before she was hit, according to a police report.
The medical examiner’s office website did not include Rodriguez’s cause or manner of death on Tuesday.
Other reports
2200 block of South Loop 288 — Police said a man stole items from a Hobby Lobby on Monday afternoon, came back to the store and tried to return the items in exchange for money. He was arrested and charged with theft, according to a police report.
500 block of West Mulberry Street — A 24-year-old man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated Monday night after another driver called 911 to report the driver ahead of them was swerving while cruising along northbound Interstate 35E, according to a police report.
The witness told police the vehicle pulled into a parking lot, and the driver stumbled out of the front seat, urinated in the parking lot and left, the report shows.
Denton police said an officer saw the described vehicle near the intersection of Carroll Boulevard and Eagle Drive. An officer noted the vehicle swerved in and out of a lane. The driver was stopped on Mulberry Street. Police said the man had delayed speech, glossy eyes and smelled of alcohol. After a field sobriety test, he was arrested and charged with DWI.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 1,067 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.
- Denton police handled 382 calls and made three arrests.
- Denton firefighters responded to 30 medical calls and two vehicle crashes.