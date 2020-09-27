A 50-year-old Dallas man died Saturday night following a vehicle crash on Mayhill Road at the northbound service road of Interstate 35E, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.
Denton Police Department spokesperson Allison Beckwith said the crash, which included the man and a vehicle, took place shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday. Robby Connel was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital at 11:48, according to the medical examiner.
As of Sunday afternoon, no manner or cause of death had been listed for the man. Beckwith said no charges were filed by Denton police in the incident.
Other reports
1200 block of McCormick Street — A man entered a 7-Eleven Saturday morning, pointed a gun at an employee and demanded she give him money from the cash register, according to a police report.
The robbery took place at approximately 6:51 a.m. The report did not specify how much money was stolen but after receiving it from the employee, the suspect fled on foot. The store had surveillance footage of the incident and an investigation is ongoing, the report states.
100 block of Avenue A — A 22-year-old man was arrested early Saturday morning after he allegedly snuck back into a bar after previously being made to leave and fought a bouncer when they made him leave again, according to a police report.
Police were patrolling the block when they observed the fight, which another bouncer had broken up. They spoke to the bouncers, who said they made the man leave when he snuck back in and that as he was leaving, he dropped his phone. One of the bouncers picked up the phone to hand it to him and the man then grabbed him by the neck before being taken to the ground by the other bouncer, they said.
Police also spoke to the man, who told them he was not going to say who he came to the bar with. They reported observing the smell of alcohol on his breath and that his eyes were bloodshot and glassy. The report states the man repeatedly tried to pull away from police as they placed him into handcuffs and he was arrested on a charge of alcohol public intoxication.
600 block of Fort Worth Drive — A 42-year-old man was arrested Saturday morning after he allegedly hit a convenience store employee in the face, according to a police report.
Police arrived and spoke with the employee, who told them the man “swatted” her face with his fist for no reason and that she wanted to file charges. A separate witness was not there for the fight but told police the man was causing a verbal disturbance they felt would turn physical, the report states.
Police observed the smell of alcohol coming from the man and that his eyes were watery and bloodshot. He was criminally trespassed from the store and arrested on charges of assault causing bodily injury and public intoxication.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 357 service and officer-initiated calls and made 12 arrests.
From Saturday to Sunday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 29 people into the Denton County Jail.