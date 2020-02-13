Denton police were told late Wednesday night a driver had hit curbs and a parked vehicle while driving without headlights on.
A witness told officers that at approximately 10 p.m. they tailed the Pontiac Vibe from the Interstate 35E access road near Brinker Road until it stopped in the 3900 block of Winston Drive.
According to police reports, the witness saw the driver sideswipe a concrete barrier, hit a curb while turning and hit a parked pickup head-on. Allison Beckwith, a spokeswoman for the police, said reports did not indicate the pickup's exact location.
When officers arrived, they noted the vehicle had only one occupant, a 25-year-old woman who carried the strong smell of alcohol. Beckwith said the woman told officers she had been drinking at a bar on the downtown Square, but wouldn't disclose what bar that was.
When asked, she allegedly told police she'd only had two Michelob draft beers. During questioning, and following standard field sobriety tests, officers concluded the woman was drunk and arrested her on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
Officers late obtained a warrant to take a blood sample from her, according to police reports.
Beckwith said the police department won't encourage witnesses to follow alleged drunken drivers, but information from witnesses can be helpful in locating them. She said witnesses shouldn't break other laws, such as driving over the speed limit.
Other reports
1000 block of Dallas Drive — After locking a storage building Tuesday evening, an apartment complex employee found the facility burglarized early Wednesday morning.
According to police reports, Beckwith said, the building was used by maintenance workers to store various tools and equipment. The worker told officers they found the facility's door pried open and various items missing.
Beckwith said approximately $4,795 in tools and equipment was reported stolen. No arrests were made and an investigation is ongoing.
400 block of South Locust Street — Officers patrolling the area around an apartment complex noticed a 2011 Chevy pickup double-parked and blocking access to a dumpster just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.
As officers approached, they reported the driver re-parked the pickup crookedly. The 28-year-old alleged driver told police he'd had "four singles" at a local bar between 7:30 and 10:30 p.m., but he'd only had water recently.
According to police reports, he told officers he was near the apartment complex because he was dropping off a friend. Following several field sobriety tests, officers determined the man was drunk and arrested him on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
During a search of his truck, officers reported finding a partially full can of White Claw — a hard seltzer.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday:
- The Denton Police Department handled 326 calls and made four arrests.
From 7 a.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday:
- The Denton County Sheriff's Office handled 1,003 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.