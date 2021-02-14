A man and woman called police Saturday night to report they were sitting in their vehicle in a parking lot in the 2200 block of North Bonnie Brae Street when a man opened its driver side door, pointed a gun at them and stole their cell phones and money, according to a police report.
The two called police at about 10:16 p.m. following the incident, telling officers they were hanging out in their vehicle when they were approached by the man, who opened the driver side door, pointed a gun at them and told them not to make any sudden movements. He had a covering on his face, they told police, and told them to give him their money, additionally taking their keys and cell phones.
The man placed their keys and phones in the trunk of the vehicle and told them to wait 10 minutes before going to get them. They followed his directions, the report states, and discovered their cell phones had been taken but that their keys were still in the trunk. The two then drove to a safe location prior to calling police.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
1900 block of Brinker Road — An 18-year-old man was arrested Saturday afternoon after he allegedly shot a man with a paintball gun from the back seat of a vehicle, hitting him three times, according to a police report.
The victim called police at about 3:41 p.m. to report he had been walking to his vehicle when he felt something hit his skin. He turned around and noticed the suspect in the back seat of a vehicle, the report states, and then noticed orange paint on his side. He followed the vehicle, telling police it was driving recklessly, and provided officers with its license plate.
In total, the victim was struck three different times, including once on his arm and once on his leg. Police traced the vehicle’s license plate to its owner, who stated her granddaughter was driving it, and officers had her instruct her granddaughter to drive to the police department.
The vehicle arrived at the police department with the driver and the suspect inside. Police observed orange paint on one of them, though a paintball gun was not inside and the suspect denied there ever being one, the report states. Police arrested him on a charge of assault causes bodily injury and tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
100 block of West Hickory Street — A 28-year-old man was arrested Saturday afternoon after he allegedly punched another man, telling police he hit him because he was “preaching the devil’s work,” according to a police report.
Police arrived at the incident after a caller reported the man was standing on the sidewalk and yelling obscenities at passerby. Officers observed him hit another man in the face, seemingly unprovoked, and that the victim immediately hit him back, causing him to fall to the ground.
Officers detained the man and spoke to him, observing the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath and that he was speaking incoherently. He allegedly admitted he was intoxicated, telling police he hit the victim in the face because he was “preaching the devil’s work.” The victim declined to press charges for assault and the man was arrested on a charge of alcohol public intoxication.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 405 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.
From Friday to Saturday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 14 people into the Denton County Jail.