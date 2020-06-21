One person is dead following an eight-vehicle crash Sunday morning on the north bound lanes of Interstate 35W, according to a police report.
Denton Police Department spokesperson Allison Beckwith said the pileup involved an 18-wheeler and seven other vehicles, one of which the occupant had been ejected from. Beckwith said the individual, whose identity is pending family notification, was reported dead on scene, while at least three other people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Beckwith said the accident temporarily shut down all north bound lanes of I-35W between Crawford Road and exit 82 Farm to Market Road 2449 for Ponder, from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.
Additionally, Beckwith said a driver not involved in the accident was arrested after driving around and past police barriers designed to keep responding personnel safe. She said the individual was charged with driving while intoxicated.
Other reports
1100 block of West University Drive — A disgruntled man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a police officer Saturday night at the Clayton House Motel, according to a police report.
Beckwith said when officers arrived and knocked on the door a crying woman answered and officers observed a laceration below her left eye, while the area around her eye was red. In addition, when officers attempted to speak with the parties separately, Beckwith noted the man, who was noticeably agitated, said, “You can talk to her with me.”
As the man exited the apartment, Beckwith said he became physically and verbally aggressive and quickly lunged at officers, leading to a skirmish before backup arrived. As the man continued to resist, she said instead of fleeing or getting up, he proceeded to dig his knee into the officers left thigh, while reaching near the officer’s duty belt, where his weapon was.
While the suspect did not sustain injuries, Beckwith said that the officer experienced discomfort to his thigh including sharp neck pains, but that neither were transported to the hospital.
She said the suspect, 32-year-old John Scoggins, was arrested and charged with assaulting a peace officer, a state felony.
1500 block of East McKinney Street — A man was arrested Saturday night after allegedly barking like a dog at homeless women outside of The Salvation Army, according to a police report.
Beckwith said that officers responded to a domestic incident after a security guard reported a previously trespassed man was driving around in a silver Cadillac and harassing homeless people. She said officers arrived on scene and spoke with the individual, who claimed he was unaware of being trespassed previously, but had previous run-ins with law enforcement.
She said the suspect, a 43-year-old man, was arrested and charged with criminal trespass of a shelter/habitation.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 317 service and officer-initiated calls and made four arrests.