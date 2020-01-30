Officers arrested a man Wednesday after finding the 65-year-old man allegedly stumbling around in the 300 block of North Loop 288.
Police reports claimed the man fell into a car, had trouble standing without leaning against a rail and was yelling loudly.
Following a horizontal gaze test, and since he seemed to be a danger to himself or others, officers arrested the man on a charge of public intoxication. He was booked into the city jail just before 9 p.m. Wednesday.
According to county records, the man has been charged with several alcohol-related and violent crimes over the past two decades.
Other reports
600 block of South Mayhill Road — Callers told police Wednesday afternoon a man faked a drug test using a bottle of someone else’s urine concealed in his pants.
Witnesses told police he was “observed” using the bottle, but it was not clear from police records exactly what that entailed.
According to police reports, the man allegedly used the urine in an attempt to pass a court-ordered drug test at the Community Supervision and Corrections Department in the 600 block of South Mayhill Road.
No arrests were made, and the investigation in ongoing.
1400 block of Centre Place — Over a roughly six-hour period Wednesday, somebody allegedly shattered a student’s car window.
The student reported the damage to officers at approximately 7:45 Wednesday evening. Officers noted in reports the passenger window was shattered but still in place.
It appeared a blow to a top corner of the window caused the damage, but officers could not confirm if the damage was intentional or accidental.
No arrests were made, and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 6 a.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday:
- The Denton Police Department handled 391 calls and made two arrests.
From 7 a.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 1,235 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.