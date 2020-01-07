Two people were arrested Monday morning after a Denton police officer saw them driving a vehicle without headlights in the 400 block of South Carroll Boulevard, according to a police report.
The officer stopped the driver in the 200 block of West Hickory Street and noted in the report the driver and passenger looked intoxicated.
The officer conducted field sobriety tests, determined the 49-year-old driver was intoxicated and searched the vehicle, the report shows. The officer found a revolver and a glass pipe, police said.
Police said neither the 53-year-old passenger nor the driver claimed ownership of the gun, so both men were charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, the report shows.
They were both arrested and taken to the Denton City Jail, police said.
Other reports
1500 block of McKinney Street — Denton police arrested a man at the Salvation Army shelter Monday night on a criminal trespass charge, according to a police report.
Police said the man became upset with staff at the shelter when he arrived late and could not get a spot in the shelter for the night. The man had been previously trespassed from the property, and the shelter staff wanted to press charges, so police took the 43-year-old man to jail.
1600 block of East McKinney Street — Police said a woman allegedly slammed her fiancé’s hand in a door, causing bleeding and swelling Monday morning. The man needed to be taken to a hospital, but the woman was not located by police.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 910 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.
- Denton police handled 380 calls and made two arrests.
- Denton firefighters responded to 30 medical calls and one vehicle crash.