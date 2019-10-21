Denton police said Monday that a driver who fatally struck a bicyclist, 62-year-old Gentry Watson, in the 1100 block of Loop 288 on Friday night has not been cited or charged as the investigation in the crash continues.
Police spokeswoman Khristen Jones said Watson was crossing Loop 288 on a bike when the driver’s compact car struck him at about 8:45 p.m. Friday. He was crossing the loop between Audra Lane and Prominence Parkway, neither of which feature crosswalks over the loop.
Jones said the traffic unit was still investigating the crash as of Monday and that no citations or charges have been given to the driver.
Watson, the Denton man identified as the victim by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office, died from blunt-force injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Other reports
2400 block of South Interstate 35E — Whoever stole a man’s motorcycle apparently got it towed while in Oklahoma, according to a police report.
The owner returned home in Denton on Sunday to find a letter from a tow company in Oklahoma saying his motorcycle had been impounded. He looked around where his bike was parked and determined it had been stolen.
Denton police said the man will work to get his motorcycle back from Oklahoma.
1800 block of South Loop 288 — Denton police are investigating a claim that a man took photographs of a teenage girl while she was trying on clothes at a department store Sunday afternoon, according to a police report.
Officers managed to talk to both the mother and daughter who reported the crime as well as the man in question. Police said the man denied taking photos of the girl; officers looked through the current and recently deleted photographs on his phone and found no photos of the girl, but police took the man’s phone as evidence, according to the report.
North Interstate 35E and Fort Worth Drive — Three people told police they saw a passenger of a vehicle fire two bullets from a handgun into the air at about 1 a.m. Sunday, according to a police report.
Police said no one was reported injured, and there was no indication that the shots were fired as part of a fight or dispute, a police spokeswoman said Monday.
Officers found two shell casings near the scene.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Monday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 2,553 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.
- Denton police handled 160 calls and made seven arrests.
- Denton firefighters responded to 81 medical calls and 19 vehicle crashes.