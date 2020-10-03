The owner of a new truck called police Friday morning to report it had been keyed overnight for thousands in damages, according to a police report.
The man told police his truck, parked at his apartment in the 2800 block of Spencer Road, was keyed between 7 p.m. Thursday and 5:30 a.m. Friday. He said the scratches from the incident were deep and went all the way around his vehicle. He estimated the value of the damage at $8,000 and said he didn’t know who could’ve done it, the report states. Police reported the incident as criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000.
Other Reports
1400 block of Troy H Lagrone Drive — A 43-year-old man was arrested early Friday morning in the lobby of the Denton County pre-trial jail facility after allegedly showing signs of intoxication and urinating on himself, according to a police report.
An employee called police at about 2 a.m. to report the man entered the lobby intoxicated. Police arrived and spoke with him but reported that he could not explain why he was there and became uncooperative. Police observed that he smelled strongly of alcohol and urine, and they arrested him on a charge of public intoxication. Because the man had previous convictions of public intoxication, he was charged with public intoxication with three prior convictions.
300 block of South Woodrow Lane — A 47-year-old woman was arrested Friday evening after she was found allegedly holding a syringe containing methamphetamine, according to a police report.
Police noticed smoke coming from a wooded area at about 6:44 p.m. and found the woman, along with a man, allegedly holding the syringe with a tourniquet wrapped around her arm. Police tested the substance in the syringe and confirmed a presumptive positive for methamphetamine. Because the woman was in possession of the substance, she was arrested.
After the woman was transported to jail, police searched her backpack, which contained a bag with two white pills. She allegedly told police the pills were Xanax and that she had no prescription for them, but police confirmed the pills to be buspirone hydrochloride, an anti-anxiety medication for which she also did not have a prescription. In total, the woman was charged with possession of a controlled substance less than one gram and possession of a dangerous drug.
3400 block of Fallmeadow Street — A man called police early Friday morning after he stopped an attempted burglary of his work truck, according to a police report.
The man’s roommate woke him up after he heard a loud bang outside their residence and saw another vehicle parked near his truck, which some containers had been removed from. He then ran screaming at the suspect or suspects and they left, the report states.
The man told police nothing was taken and police searched the area but could not locate any suspects, the report states. He was able to give police a description of the suspect vehicle.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 374 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.
From Friday to Saturday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 27 people into the Denton County Jail.