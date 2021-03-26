Police reports indicate a suspect graffitied messages and threats in what appeared to be nail polish in several places at the Denton State Supported Living Center.
Police reports did not include what color the supposed nail polish was.
Graffiti on a sliding glass door included a man’s name, 666 and several Xs.
Similar patches of graffiti in six other locations around the area followed similar themes and often included the names of facility supervisors.
Another message said “I hate all of you.”
Allison Beckwith, a Denton police spokesperson, said callers estimated the graffiti went up between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. Thursday.
Beckwith said the incident was believed to be linked with charges of terroristic threats made at the facility. Around 6 p.m. Thursday, a caller told officers somebody had been painting vehicles and buildings with what they thought was nail polish.
That was possibly also linked to graffiti found on March 21 when Beckwith said “someone wrote ‘I will kill you all, you will die’ on the box trucks” owned by DSSLC.
Those box trucks were also keyed, and officers believed these incidents to be linked. Police reports did not include damage estimates, and Beckwith said the police investigation remained ongoing late Friday morning.
Other reports
1900 block of Brinker Street — A caller was tipped off that a previous theft suspect was trying to shoplift again when they noticed the 31-year-old suspect was wearing a wig.
Officers were called out to Home Depot after a caller reported the theft-in-progress.
“Officers observed the male as he approached the garden section,” Beckwith said.
He then began running, according to police reports, toward the passenger door of a minivan in the parking lot.
Police handcuffed the man and the 30-year-old driver, both of whom had outstanding warrants from other law enforcement agencies.
Both were arrested due to the warrants, and the 31-year-old was additionally charged with evading arrest.
Police reports said the runner had a cart full of merchandise but did not specify what the merchandise was or how much it would have cost the store if stolen.
1000 block of Dallas Drive — An alarm brought officers to what appeared to be the scene of a recent burglary at approximately 4:10 a.m. Thursday.
Beckwith said officers noted broken glass near the front door and blood on the windowsill.
They determined a large brick had been used to break the glass. Officers took pictures and evidence before leaving. Initial reports did not include a tally of what was taken or damage estimates.
Beckwith said officers were still investigating.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 394 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.