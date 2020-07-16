Denton police arrested a naked 18-year-old man late Wednesday who allegedly caused about $1,000 worth of damage after he knocked over a woman’s motorcycle and broke into her home, according to a police report.
A caller in the 2000 block of West Oak Street told police that a naked man on drugs attacked her boyfriend and knocked over her motorcycle. The report says the boyfriend saw the naked suspect pacing outside the home, then sit on the caller’s motorcycle before pushing it over and walking toward the house door.
The resident and suspect got into a physical struggle after the suspect allegedly busted through the side door of the house and the resident held the suspect at gunpoint until officers arrived, according to the report.
Officers were dispatched at 9:40 p.m. and upon arrival observed the naked suspect sitting on the ground, noting he appeared to be intoxicated and in a state of delirium, the report says. He then tried to stand up and reach for the woman.
He allegedly tried to pull away from officers but was eventually detained and placed into double-locked handcuffs when additional officers arrived. When they asked him for his age, he told them he was 14, then 15 and so on until he reached 18.
The damage to both the door and motorcycle came out to $1,050. He was arrested and charged with criminal mischief and criminal trespass.
Other reports
1700 block of Shady Oaks Drive — A man reported an attempted aggravated robbery around 3:21 a.m. Wednesday, according to a police report.
A deputy called Denton police after the victim waved him down. The report says the victim was walking down Shady Oaks when he heard a vehicle approach followed by people chasing after him on foot.
He told police the four assailants tackled him to the ground and one held him at gunpoint, according to the report, but no one took anything from him. When another vehicle approached, the four assailants ran away. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
1900 block of Cornell Lane — An 18-year-old woman who is a suspect in a vehicle crash early Wednesday was arrested shortly after for evading arrest, according to a police report.
Officers initially responded to a vehicle crash around 3:15 a.m. and attempted to speak with a potential suspect, but the report says she ran away from police. Shortly after, a woman called police to report that her son’s girlfriend was at their property and they wanted her to leave.
Police arrived to speak with the caller around 4:28 a.m. and found the younger woman who had a bloody nose. She told officers the bloody nose was from a car crash she was involved in earlier, and the report says officers then recognized her name as the suspect who ran away.
According to the report, she attempted to run again, but police eventually caught her. She was arrested and charged with evading arrest or detention. The crash is still under investigation.
2700 block of West University Drive — Two 19-year-old women allegedly stole about $100 in groceries, feminine hygiene products and nail polish from a Walmart on Wednesday afternoon, according to a police report.
Asset protection called Denton police to report two women stole more than $100 in merchandise and said they were cooperating. The report says officers learned while speaking with them that they made the decision to steal some items at self-checkout because one of them couldn’t afford the items.
The total amount in merchandise taken came out to $101.11. According to the report, they skip-scanned items — they scanned some items but not others. They were arrested and charged with theft of property, greater than $100 and less than $750.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 358 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 18 people into the Denton County Jail.