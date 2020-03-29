Multiple suspects were arrested after a shooting led to a vehicle crash last Saturday night in north west Denton near North Loop 288 and Bonnie Brae Street, according to Denton Police spokeswoman Allison Beckwith.
Beckwith said one subject sustained a minor injury but refused medical transport. The investigation is ongoing and additional information was not available.
Other reports
1400 block of North Austin Street — Denton police arrested a 25-year-old man Saturday evening after a caller reported hearing intense arguing, loud banging and a female screaming from his neighbor’s residence, according to a police report.
Denton police spokeswoman Allison Beckwith said that officers reported hearing a loud bang coming from inside of the residence upon arrival.
Officers contacted the suspect and noticed a female that was crying, having trouble breathing and that she had physical bruises on her arms and legs. Additionally, Beckwith said that the male suspect and his girlfriend were involved in a domestic disturbance and that an Apple Wristwatch was broken after grabbing her wrist.
Beckwith said officers also noticed defensive scratches on the suspects forearm. She said that the suspect was charged with assault family violence.
The call was reported at approximately 8:50 p.m. Saturday.
200 block of Hollyhill Lane — Denton police arrested an 18-year-old man Saturday evening after officers were dispatched regarding a domestic disturbance, according to a police report.
Beckwith said that the caller advised that his brother assaulted him after being punched in the mouth with a closed fist. On arrival, officers contacted the caller, she said, whose lips appeared bloody, while various cuts and blood were noticed on his arms, legs and clothing. She said the fight was over an Xbox controller.
She said that officers arrested the suspect without incident and charged him with assault family violence.
600 block of South Interstate 35 — A 38-year-old man was arrested Saturday afternoon after reporting a fire inside of a hotel room, according to a police report.
On arrival, officers and fire department personnel were standing outside of the hotel room and attempted to contact the suspect, Beckwith said. The suspect barricaded himself inside the hotel room, causing officers to force the door open, she said. Upon making contact, she said that the suspect was detained and that no fire was observed inside of the hotel room.
Beckwith said the suspect had been screaming “fire” out of his window to have emergency personnel respond. She said that the suspect was charged with false report and given a citation for drug paraphernalia after officers discovered syringes and a glass pipe containing drug residue.
The call was reported at approximately 12:01 p.m. Saturday.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 266 service and officer-initiated calls and made five arrests.
From Saturday to Sunday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 12 people into Denton County Jail.