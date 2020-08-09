A 19-year-old motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash with an SUV on Saturday, according to a Denton Police Department spokesperson.
The motorcyclist is described as being in stable condition, spokesperson Amy Cunningham stated. The driver of the SUV was also transported to a local hospital, but it is unknown if they suffered injuries, Cunningham stated.
Two northbound lanes of Carroll Boulevard and all of Westway Drive were closed for multiple hours Saturday afternoon following the crash.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Other reports
7700 block of Sweetgate Lane — A 41-year-old woman called police Saturday afternoon to report she had been scammed by a man pretending to be a Geek Squad employee, according to a police report.
The woman told police that her Facebook account was hacked July 30 and on Aug. 3 she contacted Geek Squad for help. She began talking to a man she believed to be a Geek Squad employee who told her he needed remote access to her computer. After receiving access, the man told her that her Facebook account had indeed been hacked and that there were over 2,000 viruses on her computer. The woman payed for a $430 plan the man said would fix her computer and later payed an additional $400 in Google Play cards.
The woman reached out to Geek Squad with a case number given by the man, which was confirmed to be fake. In total, the woman lost $830 in the incident, the report states.
600 block of Audra Lane — A 48-year-old man was arrested Saturday afternoon after he allegedly got into an argument with his sister, interrupted her 911 call and grabbed her neck, according to a police report.
The man’s sister called 911 again after getting away from him and using a different phone, the report states. Police arrived and spoke with the man, who said he was sitting outside drinking a beer when his sister hit him on the hand. Police also spoke with his sister, who said she moved a couch outside because she was tired of his behavior, which angered him. She said they began arguing and that when she told him she was going to call 911, he aggressively took the phone from her, grabbed her neck with both hands and applied pressure.
The man denied taking the phone and grabbing his sister’s neck, the report states. He was arrested on one charge of assault causing bodily injury to a family member and one charge of interfering with an emergency request for assistance.
200 block of South Woodrow Lane — A woman called police Saturday morning after her ex-boyfriend allegedly came to her work and harassed her, according to a police report.
The woman told police the man arrived at her work and left a gift at her vehicle. He then hid behind a different vehicle, she said, and as she drove onto the street he jumped in front of her, forcing her to stop in the roadway. He then allegedly banged on her window trying to get her to open it.
The woman had past problems with the same man after breaking up with him, the report states, as he repeatedly called and texted her. The report states police would check for video footage of Saturday’s incident.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 308 service and officer-initiated calls and made two arrests.
From Saturday to Sunday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 24 people into the Denton County Jail.