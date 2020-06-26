A blue Toyota Yaris reported stolen Thursday afternoon was located about a mile away in a grassy field that evening in the 1500 block of Greenlee Street, according to a police report.
A woman reported to police around 1:14 p.m. that someone broke into her home in the 2000 block of Golf Court. The report says she left the house around 8:40 a.m. in a vehicle and when she returned around 11 a.m., she noticed the garage door was open and her own vehicle was missing.
The back door was forced open and an Xbox game console and jewelry valued at $1,000 were also missing, Denton police spokeswoman Amy Cunningham said.
Officers responded to a recovered vehicle call around 7:13 p.m. Thursday and confirmed it belonged to the woman who reported a burglary earlier.
A caller said there was a blue car across the street from them in a field that had been there all day. The report says the vehicle didn’t appear to be rummaged through. It was released back to the owner.
Other reports
Mulkey Lane and Paisley Street — A man apologized and said he didn’t mean to pass out in his vehicle before police arrested him on drug charges Thursday morning, according to a police report.
Officers responded to an unconscious person call around 11:11 a.m. Thursday after a caller said a man was sitting with his head hanging down in a vehicle. The report says the man told police he had a long night and estimated he’d been at that part of the road for 5 to 10 minutes.
The suspect admitted he smoked one blunt of marijuana earlier in the day, according to the report. Officers conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and found a glass pipe with residue later confirmed to be methamphetamine and pill bottles filled with amphetamine salt and alprazolam, neither of which he had a prescription for, Cunningham said.
He was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1 less than a gram and Penalty Group 3 less than 24 grams. The report didn’t clarify if the vehicle was running while he was inside.
700 block of IOOF Street — Jewelry, shoes and a laptop were among some items reported stolen from a home Thursday evening, according to a police report.
A resident said he realized the front door was unlocked when he arrived home. The report says he noticed two pairs of shoes, a laptop, a computer monitor and jewelry were taken. Cunningham said the man has security footage and an investigation is ongoing.
1200 block of South Woodrow Lane — A caller told police Friday that someone threw a rock through a window at Pipeline Land Services late Thursday, according to a police report.
The report says he received a call from an alarm monitoring company about a window break at the business around 11:06 p.m. When he checked security cameras, he wasn’t able to find out who threw the rock, according to the report, and he estimated the cost to fix the window would be between $2,500 and $5,000.
The report didn’t say how big the rock was or how big the hole in the window was. The investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 324 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.
From Thursday to Friday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 20 people into the Denton County Jail.