Two men were arrested in connection with a shooting that led to a major vehicle crash in late March, according to a police report.
Police say Adrain Thompson, 32, of Carrollton and Todd Shanks, 31, were in a vehicle where gunshots were firing toward another vehicle. Thompson was arrested Monday, and Shanks was arrested April 16 on allegations of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is enhanced to a first-degree felony if the actors are in a motor vehicle and knowingly discharge a firearm at or in the direction of a habitation, building or vehicle, according to the Texas Penal Code.
According to police reports, Denton Police Department officers were dispatched to a major vehicle crash near North Elm and North Bonnie Brae streets around 10:30 p.m. March 28. A white Nissan sedan was reported to be flipped on its side, and officers observed five bullet holes in a Chevrolet Camaro.
Police spoke with people involved, but there were conflicting reports. Passengers in the Camaro said people in the Nissan started shooting at them somewhere on Interstate 35E and continued to do so on North Loop 288 and Elm Street.
The driver said he was tired of being shot at while driving, so he rear-ended the Nissan, the report states. He allegedly left the scene and returned when he learned that police had arrived.
Shanks told officers he wasn’t the driver of the Nissan and said the driver took off after the vehicle was hit, according to the report. Thompson was a passenger.
Shanks said they were on the highway when the Camaro started to follow and shoot at them. The report says the driver of the Nissan admitted to following but said that the passengers in the Nissan started to shoot at his vehicle first.
Other reports
200 block of Inman Street — A 23-year-old woman told police her roommate threatened her with a knife Monday after the roommate called police first to report a domestic disturbance, according to a police report.
The younger roommate called 911 around 10:39 p.m. and said her roommate was throwing food out of the balcony and had threatened her. A responding officer arrived, observed multiple frozen food items on the ground and started to escort the woman out of the apartment to separate the roommates.
The report says the older roommate arrived as they were doing so and told the officer that the younger woman had threatened her with a knife and that she had video footage of this. The video didn’t show the threat with the knife, and the woman said the threat happened before she could start recording.
The younger woman said she did grab a knife in defense after the other woman rushed at her, according to the report. The third roommate didn’t witness this. No arrests were made, and the caller was separated from the other two women.
1200 block of North Interstate 35E — A convenience store staffer told police that a man took about $3 in quarters from an air pump at the property Monday, according to a police report.
The report says the man first entered the store around 7:30 p.m., but his vehicle was still on the property after he exited. The employee told officers they saw him enter again around 9 p.m., looking tired and thirsty, to buy a fountain drink.
The staffer followed the man outside and noticed that the air machine was no longer bolted to the ground. According to the report, the staffer believed the man had dismantled the machine and took $3 in quarters, noting that he paid for a drink using that amount in quarters. He was gone by the time officers arrived.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 308 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 17 people into Denton County Jail.