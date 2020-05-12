Denton police are investigating an aggravated robbery where the armed robber pointed a gun at a store clerk, took off with cash and 15 boxes of cigarettes around 5:22 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of McCormick Street, according to a police report.
The report says a masked robber entered a 7 Eleven around 5:19 a.m. and shortly approached a store clerk and asked them if they’ve ever been shot. The man then grabbed the employee by the neck and guided him to the cash register.
The report didn’t specify how much money the man took off with, but did mention he also took 15 boxes of cigarettes. Before leaving, the report says he told the clerk to lay on the ground face down until he exited.
Denton police spokeswoman Amy Cunningham said the clerk had marks on his neck from when he said the robber hit him a few times with the gun.
Man arrested allegedly pointed gun at woman
Police arrested a 36-year-old man early Monday who allegedly pointed a gun at a woman and then threw it in the trash after officers located him, according to a police report.
The report says that he pointed a gun at her around 3:30 a.m. Monday after an argument. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle the woman described, which pulled into a RaceTrac on Fort Worth Drive, but didn’t immediately approach the occupants who stepped out of the vehicle and entered the store.
They allegedly gave conflicting reports of where they were coming from and the suspect became irate, according to the report. Police didn’t find a gun on anyone or in the vehicle, but they did locate a CO2 cartridge BB gun painted black in a trash can inside the gas station.
Footage showed the driver throwing the gun away when they entered the store. He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and obstruction/retaliation for allegedly threatening an officer with physical violence.
Other reports
1900 block of Brinker Road — A Home Depot employee wishes to pursue charges after an unknown man assaulted her Monday afternoon after she refused to go on a date with him, according to a police report.
After she refused to go on a date with him, he grabbed her arm and wouldn’t let go for several moments, the report says. Cunningham said there was store footage of the incident that corroborated this.
The employee screamed for help and grabbed onto a nearby cash register so she wouldn’t fall. He eventually let go and left the store, according to the report.
2800 block of North Bonnie Brae Street — A caller reported someone cut the brake line of his vehicle Monday while it was parked at a construction site, according to a police report.
The caller told police he left his vehicle parked from 7 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. When he returned, he noticed fluid on the ground near the driver’s side and realized it was brake fluid. An officer noticed the brake line appeared to be sliced open with a tool.
The estimated damage is $200.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 355 service and officer-initiated calls and made one arrest.
From Monday to Tuesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 22 people into the Denton County Jail.