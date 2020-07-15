A man reported that another man damaged his vehicle as he drove away and didn’t engage in a fight Tuesday afternoon, according to a police report.
The caller told police he was making a turn on a private road near Country Club Road and U.S. Highway 377 when he noticed another driver in a red vehicle driving toward him at a high speed. The report says the driver got out of his vehicle and became verbally aggressive toward the caller, telling him to get out of his car so they could fight.
The caller told officers he drove away and heard two loud bangs. According to the report, he stopped at a gas station when he felt he was safe and observed two dents in his vehicle on the driver’s side quarter panel and what he believed were two hand marks.
The estimated damage to the vehicle is $2,200. Police are still investigating.
Other reports
200 block of Bryan Street — A burglar took two drills from a home under renovation after gaining entry through a window sometime after 7 p.m. Tuesday, according to a police report.
A caller told police on Wednesday morning an unknown suspect entered a home under renovation by pushing an air conditioning unit through the window and then entering.
The report says there was no damage to the window itself. Two drills were reported stolen. There was no estimate of the drills’ value at the time the report was written.
600 block of East Hickory Street — Officers arrested a 35-year-old man Tuesday who allegedly violated a protective order after a victim reported the violation in late May, according to a police report.
The victim told police the suspect called her from at least 17 different phone numbers and was sending her messages that were “harassing” and/or “unwanted,” the report says. The contact violated the emergency protective order a judge previously issued following the man’s arrest for domestic violence.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 319 service and officer-initiated calls and made three arrests.
From Sunday to Monday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 23 people into the Denton County Jail.