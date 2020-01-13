Denton police officers were dispatched to a Dollar Tree on Sunday afternoon after a man with a gun stole money from a cash register, according to a police report.
At about 2:37 p.m. Sunday, dispatchers received a robbery call from the Dollar Tree located in the 1000 block of West University Drive. Police said a man pulled out a handgun when the cashier opened the cash register. The man took money and left the store on foot, the report shows.
The case was forwarded to detectives and was still under investigation Monday afternoon, a police spokeswoman said.
Other reports
2700 block of West University Drive — A 33-year-old woman who was arrested Sunday morning for allegedly swapping the price tags on items and paying for the lesser product at a Walmart was later found to be in possession of heroin, methamphetamine and prescription pain pills, according to a police report.
At the Denton City Jail after her arrest, jailers said they found inside the woman’s purse nearly 2 grams of black-tar heroin, 3 grams of meth and seven pills, the report shows.
Police said they found no paraphernalia in the woman’s purse indicating she was using the drugs. Police said they then determined the woman had intended to deliver the drugs.
Police charged her with two counts of manufacture or deliver controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and fraudulent destruction, removal or concealment of writing.
Bolivar Street and Sherman Drive — Denton officers found a 32-year-old man skipping in the middle of the road Sunday night and later arrested him on drug charges, according to a police report.
A 911 caller told dispatchers the man was dancing in the street, rolling around on the ground and jumping in front of passing vehicles, the report shows.
Officers arrived and talked to the man. Police said the man was exceptionally sweaty for such a cold day Sunday. They said the man had “pinpointed pupils” and could not hold still, their report shows. Officers did not find any methamphetamine on the man but said they determined the man was high on meth.
He was arrested and charged with public intoxication non-alcohol.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Monday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 2,592 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.
- Denton police handled 1,051 calls and made 22 arrests.
- Denton firefighters responded to 74 medical calls and 17 vehicle crashes.