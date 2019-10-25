After screaming at and threatening passersby on the downtown Square, a Denton man was arrested and booked into jail for disorderly conduct Thursday afternoon.
The 33-year-old man was stopped earlier in the morning near the intersection of Oakland and East McKinney streets on a well-being check after a driver saw the man repeatedly throwing his arms up in the air while walking on East McKinney Street, said Khristen Jones, a spokesperson for the Denton Police Department.
At the time, the man said he was upset because his ex-girlfriend was stalking him, though she was not present, Jones said. At the time, the officer filed a report and did not issue a citation.
A caller later in the day stated the man was in the 100 block of West Hickory Street threatening people and yelling obscenities. An officer located the man on North Austin Street, where he admitted to yelling because of his “bad mood,” Jones said. He was released from jail Friday on a $500 bond.
Other reports
1000 block of Fulton Street — A Denton High School student was issued a citation on possession of drug paraphernalia Thursday, according to police reports.
A school administrator told the student resource officer the student had rolling papers and 0.6 grams of marijuana. The officer declined to arrest the student on possession because of new rules set forth by the Denton County District Attorney’s Office, Jones said.
5300 block of East McKinney Street — A Denton man was arrested on indecent exposure to a child Thursday afternoon after exposing himself to two underage female relatives, according to police.
One of the underage girls was asleep in her room and woke up when she heard something in the living room, Jones said. The 43-year-old man was acting erratic, so the girl went and got another family member who was in the house to gather their things and leave.
As the two girls were gathering their belongings, the man pulled down his pants. The second young family member asked him what he was doing, and he pulled up his pants. The two left the home and called police, Jones said.
Roundup
From 6 a.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday:
- The Denton Police Department handled 232 service and officer-initiated calls and made 14 arrests.