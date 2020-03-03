A Denton police officer on patrol in the 400 block of South Carroll Boulevard noticed a parked vehicle leave as he approached, and noticed it back in the same spot again when they circled back just after midnight Monday, according to a police report.
When the officer noticed that the vehicle was back in the parking lot that the 30-year-old driver pulled out of earlier, they pulled over to see what was going on, Denton police spokeswoman Khristen Jones said.
Inside the vehicle were several open alcoholic beverage containers, according to the report, and an ID with a picture that matched the driver, but the name and birth date didn’t match. The report shows the officer could tell the ID was forged.
Police also located a bag containing a white powdery substance, which later tested positive for cocaine and weighed 2.5 grams. He was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Jones said officers conducted standard field sobriety tests, but the man didn’t show signs of intoxication.
Other reports
3100 block of Stonecrop Trail — A man reported that his vehicle was damaged by an unknown man who followed him home at around 10 p.m. Monday, according to a police report.
The caller said someone was following him as he was driving home. When he arrived at his home, the man got out of his vehicle and ran toward him. The report shows the caller then ran into his house.
The unknown then banged on the hood of the caller’s vehicle and smashed the driver’s side window, according to the report. He was gone by the time police arrived. A report was taken.
300 block of Mill Street — A caller told police that two women were arguing in the street Monday morning, according to a police report.
The report shows the women, who are in a relationship, each accused the other of breaking or damaging a belonging of the others — one allegedly slashed the other’s tires and one allegedly broke the other’s phone.
Police said both denied damaging the other’s belongings and there was no evidence of either occurring. A report was taken and they agreed to separate.
1900 block of Brinker Road — Police arrested a 35-year-old man who callers said was trying to fight a car wash employee and later standing in the roadway yelling at passersby Monday afternoon, according to a police report.
Police obtained a description of the man from the first caller and located him after a second caller said he was near The Home Depot at Brinker Road, standing in the middle of the road, yelling and flailing his arms.
The man told police he had dropped his bicycle seat and needed to retrieve it, the report shows. Officers could smell an odor of alcohol from the man’s breath and noticed his speech was slurred. They determined he was intoxicated after standard field sobriety tests and arrested him for public intoxication.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday:
- The Denton Police Department handled 387 service and officer-initiated calls and made four arrests.
From 7 a.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 1,146 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.