A man called 911 and told dispatch he was on the road Monday morning following his truck, which had been stolen Friday, according to a police report.
Denton police were dispatched around 7:13 a.m. Monday following the report and pulled up behind a truck near Bolivar Street. The report says the driver exited the truck, began walking down Bolivar and lifted a lid to a trash can as if he was throwing something away.
According to the report, the 30-year-old man appeared agitated and confused when he walked up to officers, who then placed him in handcuffs.
When they asked him what he was doing with the truck and if it belonged to him, he said he was just borrowing it and added he couldn’t remember where he got it from “because he was so high on Xanax” that he blacked out, the report says.
The owner of the truck was on scene and told police the driver didn’t have permission to be driving it, so the suspect was arrested on unauthorized use of a vehicle.
The report says the suspect refused to talk about what he threw in the trash can. When police checked, they found a broken glass pipe with a white crystalline substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine.
He was charged with tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, possession of a controlled substance and unauthorized use of vehicle.
Other reports
1600 block of Village East Drive — A woman told police she believes she was able to successfully pepper spray a man who groped her late Monday, according to a police report.
No arrests have been made. Officers are continuing to investigate, and a report was taken.
1500 block of East McKinney Street — Police found “Abolish DPD f**k 12” spray-painted onto a dumpster near 7-Eleven early Monday after a caller reported it, according to a police report.
The caller was no longer at the scene when officers arrived. The report says officers walked around and found a dumpster with graffiti that appeared to be fresh. Officers took photos, and a report was taken.
300 block of Fort Worth Drive — Officers arrested a man Monday who allegedly stole about $800 in tools from a dealership July 22, according to a police report.
A caller told police they knew of the 25-year-old suspect’s whereabouts. The original report says a suspect broke into Prestige Motor Sales and entered through a window. He allegedly took down the security camera inside the building, but he was caught on camera beforehand. The total amount in miscellaneous tools he took was $811.82.
He was arrested and charged with burglary of a building.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 356 service and officer-initiated calls and made five arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 21 people into the Denton County Jail.