A 29-year-old man was arrested on public intoxication charges Friday evening at a store in the 400 block of South Carroll Boulevard after a 911 caller told dispatch he grabbed her buttocks and tried to take someone’s money, according to a police report.
When officers arrived on scene, the caller pointed out the suspect to police.
Officers spoke with the man and asked him if he had taken or had any illegal narcotics on him. The man said he didn’t give police permission to search his person or his backpack. The report shows police then asked him if he had any alcohol or drugs, and the man admitted he had been drinking.
He told police he had two bottles of wine to drink, but said he shared some of it with another person and drank one full bottle by himself, according to the report.
Denton police spokeswoman Allison Beckwith said officers attempted to conduct standard field sobriety tests, but the man couldn’t follow instructions. He also responded to questions with unrelated answers, Beckwith said.
He was arrested and charged with public intoxication. Police found three prior convictions in his file.
Report: Man sets boat on fire to claim insurance money
A Kaufman County boat owner and a friend were sentenced earlier this month on second-degree felony arson charges after they admitted to setting a boat on fire to receive insurance money, according to a news release from Texas Parks and Wildlife.
A Wise County game warden received a call in January 2017 about a boat that had caught on fire. The warden contacted the man’s insurance company and learned the claim was flagged as suspicious because he insured the boat for $60,000 — $21,500 more than what he paid for the boat.
The release says investigators pulled security footage from several gas stations along Interstate 20 that showed an SUV pulling the boat about 20 minutes before the fire was reported. Game wardens confirmed the SUV was at the house of a suspect who admitted to setting the boat on fire to help his friend, the boat owner, collect insurance money.
The friend told game wardens his friend promised him $5,000 to make it look like his boat was stolen and set on fire. The boat owner confessed in January 2019 about the case, and the two pleaded guilty to arson, received 10 years deferred adjudication and a $2,500 fine, according to the release. No other charges are expected.
Other reports
2200 block of South Loop 288 — Police spoke with a woman who believes an acquaintance of hers took $200 from the center console of her vehicle, according to a police report.
The 32-year-old woman told police she let an acquaintance sit in her car because it was cold outside. When she returned, a second person she didn’t recognize was in her vehicle. The report shows the second person is an acquaintance of the first person.
The woman doesn’t think anyone else would’ve made entry to her car, according to the report. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
1400 block of Centre Place Drive — A 22-year-old man told police a watch and gaming console was stolen from his home between 7 and 9 a.m. Thursday, according to a police report.
Police spoke with the man who said a $1,500 Invicta watch and a $1,500 X-Box One X were taken while he was gone. The report shows his two roommates were home but weren’t aware of anyone coming to steal some belongings.
An investigation is ongoing.
2200 block of North Elm Street — Police arrested a 22-year-old woman for driving while intoxicated after responding to a minor motor vehicle crash, according to a police report.
Officers spoke with a witness who identified the driver. According to the report, she had a strong odor of alcohol coming from her breath. After conducting field sobriety tests, she was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday:
- The Denton Police Department handled 480 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.
From 7 a.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 1,113 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.