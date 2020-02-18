After police discovered a 31-year-old man was sleeping inside a fitness center in the 500 block of Fort Worth Drive on Monday evening, he proceeded to barricade the door with gym equipment, according to a police report. He was later arrested after police gained entry.
Police were dispatched to the location after a 911 caller said a man was asleep inside a fitness center at around 9 p.m. Monday. Denton police spokeswoman Allison Beckwith said she believes the center was at an apartment complex.
When officers arrived, they noticed from outside that a man appeared to be asleep inside the building. Beckwith said officers couldn’t get inside because the door was secured by a fob — a small security device used to secure and control access to properties.
The report shows officers knocked on the door several times and were eventually able to wake the man. Beckwith said he went to the door, and police identified themselves, but he refused to open the door when asked to do so.
Officers told the suspect he didn’t belong there and that if management was called, he would be arrested for criminal trespass. The report shows he still refused to open the door.
He then began barricading the door with workout equipment and turned off half the lights inside while police waited for management to arrive, according to the report.
Police eventually gained entry after getting a working set of keys, and management said they did want to press charges. The man was arrested and charged with criminal trespass.
Other reports
300 block of Fry Street — A caller told police that a woman she knew was refusing to leave her apartment early Monday, according to a police report.
Police were dispatched in reference to a disturbance. The caller said a woman she knew had used cocaine and drank alcohol and was now refusing to leave her apartment.
The report shows police witnessed the suspect on the couch with a purse next to her. Beckwith said the woman gave police consent to search her purse, where they found a plastic bag filled with a white powdery substance that tested positive for cocaine. The woman said she didn’t know how the substance got into her purse.
The woman was intoxicated, didn’t have a phone and didn’t have money, according to the report. She was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
500 block of South Carroll Boulevard — Police were dispatched to an attorney’s office Tuesday morning after the security alarm was set off, according to a police report.
When officers arrived, they noticed the office door appeared to have been forced open, which set off the alarm. Beckwith, reading from a report, said it appeared someone entered in search of documents. She said she doesn’t know why police wrote that in the report and added it’s possible some documents were tampered with.
As of late Tuesday morning, police were still investigating whether anything was stolen and reached out to the building owner. A report was taken.
North Locust and East Oak streets — Police arrested a 22-year-old man on a charge of driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop around 10 p.m. Monday, according to a police report.
Officers witnessed a vehicle fail to stop at a designated point. The report shows officers smelled marijuana inside the vehicle when they went to speak with the driver, then conducted a probable cause search.
They found 17 grams of marijuana during the search. He was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and given a citation for drug paraphernalia.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday
- The Denton Police Department handled 395 service and officer-initiated calls and made five arrests.
From 7 a.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 974 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.