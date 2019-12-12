Denton police arrested a man on a public intoxication charge Wednesday morning at a truck stop in the 6400 block of Interstate 35, according to a police report.
Police said the man urinated on himself and was throwing food at people, the report shows. Officers tried to get him to do field sobriety tests, but the man would not cooperate, the report shows.
As an officer drove the 47-year-old man to the Denton City Jail, the man allegedly threatened the officer with violence, resulting in a charge of obstruction or retaliation, according to the report.
Other reports
2000 block of West Hickory Street — A man told police one of his neighbors tried to beat his way through the man’s front door as the neighbor accused the victim of taking his PlayStation, according to a police report.
Police said the man told the victim he had a machete and was going to assault him, the report shows.
Officers found the man in the 200 block of Avenue D but did not find a machete, police said. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief, the report shows. Police said the man appeared intoxicated but was not charged with public intoxication.
1500 block of South Loop 288 — A 63-year-old man was arrested at a Walmart on Wednesday morning and charged with criminal trespass after an employee flagged down an officer and said the man, who was given a trespass warning in 2017, was in a bathroom drinking alcohol, according to a police report.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 1,124 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.
- Denton police handled 325 calls and made six arrests.
- Denton firefighters responded to 21 medical calls and one vehicle crash.