A 23-year-old man who allegedly broke into a home and tried to get into another was arrested Thursday morning in the 200 block of Inman Street, according to a police report.
Denton police responded to a burglary of a habitation report around 11 a.m. Thursday when a caller said an armed man was trying to climb a balcony to get into an apartment.
The report says he left the scene before officers arrived, but police located him at the same complex. Denton police spokeswoman Allison Beckwith said officers recognized him after working a verbal domestic disturbance earlier in the day.
He had a gun tucked into the front waistband of his pants. Officers detained him and secured the firearm.
According to the report, he told officers he was attempting to buy marijuana and that his dealer lived somewhere around the apartment.
Beckwith said the man didn’t have a license to carry despite him claiming it was legal for him to carry. As officers were walking him to a patrol vehicle, they were flagged down by another man who said the suspect broke into his home and stole a bag earlier.
The report says the suspect had a bag in his possession that matched the description of the complainant’s bag. He was arrested and charged with burglary of a habitation and unlawfully carrying a firearm.
In order to openly or concealed carry in Texas, gun owners must have a license to carry. Handguns must be carried in a shoulder or belt holster.
Burglaries reported in south Denton Thursday morning
Two people reported that items were taken from their vehicles between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning in the 2000 block of Mark Twain Lane, according to police reports.
One caller told police he parked his vehicle in his driveway around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday before leaving. When he returned around 8:10 a.m. Thursday, he noticed there were items out of place around his vehicle.
The report says there was a dolly underneath his vehicle and that the back hatch wasn’t closed. Two toolboxes, a gas card, cables and miscellaneous tools were reported stolen.
A second caller believes they left their vehicle unlocked, according to another report. There were no signs of forced entry.
The caller reported an Apple Watch and $5 in cash taken.
Other reports
1100 block of Dallas Drive — A man told police that an acquaintance assaulted him at a laundromat around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a police report.
The report says the man was washing clothes at Ocean Wash and Dry when the other man approached him and asked for $25. The victim said he didn’t have money on him at that time and that’s when the other man began to punch him repeatedly in the face.
The assailant wouldn’t get off of him until someone else pulled him off, according to the report. Officers noticed a small injury still bleeding on the man’s face. An investigation is ongoing.
2400 block of East McKinney Street — A woman reported that her boyfriend pushed her by her throat late Thursday afternoon, according to a police report.
Officers observed redness to her throat and chest. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 355 service and officer-initiated calls and made one arrest.
From Thursday to Friday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 19 people into the Denton County Jail.