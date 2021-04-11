A 21-year-old man and 22-year-old woman were arrested Saturday morning after the woman allegedly drove while intoxicated and the man, also allegedly intoxicated, tried to take an officer’s stun gun while being booked into jail, according to a police report.
At about 1:34 a.m., a caller reported two people in a truck were driving in the parking lot outside an apartment, one of which seemed very intoxicated. Police arrived at the 2500 block of Brinker Road and stopped the vehicle, speaking to the occupants — a man and woman — separately.
The woman was driving when police arrived and told them she went to a party with the man at 11:00 p.m. and that she had two medium-sized, “super-strong” cocktails to drink, the report states. Officers conducted sobriety tests and observed sufficient clues to indicate intoxication. She was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
Officers observed the man was speaking incoherently, slurring his speech and had the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his person. The report states that when he was asked to exit the vehicle, he immediately turned around and put his hands behind his back, saying he knew what was going to happen. While standing outside, officers observed he almost fell. He was arrested on a charge of alcohol public intoxication.
After being transported to jail and searched, the man allegedly reached for a security officer’s stun gun. The report states he was able to get his whole hand on the stun gun before another officer pulled him away. He was additionally charged with attempt to take weapon from an officer.
Other reports
700 block of North Bonnie Brae Street — A 35-year-old woman was arrested Saturday morning after she allegedly led officers on a vehicle pursuit throughout Denton while driving intoxicated, according to a police report.
A caller first reported a reckless driver early Saturday morning outside of city limits, reporting the vehicle was swerving all over the road and driving between 25 and 70 miles per hour. The vehicle also dropped its speed to as low as five miles per hour at one point, the caller told police, in addition to driving onto grass and running a red light.
Officers located the vehicle traveling northbound on Bonnie Brae Street as it went under Interstate 35E. They got behind the vehicle, the report states, and activated their emergency lights and siren as the vehicle sped up. The vehicle changed speeds multiple times, leading officers on a pursuit through several city roads before it eventually stopped near McKenna Park.
Officers spoke to the driver, observing the strong smell of an alcoholic beverage as she spoke. The report states that when she was asked how much she had to drink, she responded “a little bit,” and later “probably more than I should.” Police conducted sobriety tests and observed sufficient clues to indicate the woman was intoxicated. She was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated and fleeing from police officers, imminent serious bodily injury.
100 block of Avenue A — A 22-year-old man was arrested Saturday morning after he allegedly tried to pick fights with a crowd outside of a bar and started kicking a police patrol vehicle after being detained, the report states.
While patrolling the area at about 2:02 a.m., a bar employee told police there was a fight on a nearby street. Officers observed multiple people in the street, with many being held back to keep them from fighting, the report states. The fight broke up when they arrived, though one man was still standing in the road.
Police spoke to the man, observing his eyes were bloodshot and that he was unsteady on his feet. He allegedly ignored officers when they asked him where he was going and began talking to someone on the phone. He let officers talk to the person, who said she was nearby. When they asked if she could pick him up, he began yelling expletives at a crowd of people across the street and saying he wanted to fight them, the report states.
Officers told the man he would be arrested if he continued to yell at the crowd, but he yelled once again, the report states, and he was arrested on a charge of alcohol public intoxication. When police tried to place him in the back of their patrol vehicle he allegedly began kicking it and pushing himself away from the officers. He was additionally charged with resisting arrest, search or transport.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 369 service and officer-initiated calls and made 19 arrests.
From Saturday to Sunday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 32 people into the Denton County Jail.